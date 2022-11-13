Rain Or No Rain, A Look At ICC's Revised Playing Conditions For T20 World Cup Final At MCG

The heavy rain forecast in Melbourne is threatening to spoil the England vs Pakistan T20 World Cup final on November 13. The England vs Pakistan final match at the Melbourne Cricket Stadium does have a reserve day in place, however even on that day, there are thundershowers predicted. Looking at the weather conditions, the International Cricket Council (ICC) decided to make some changes to the rules to ensure the match takes place.

Rules set by ICC to conduct T20 World Cup final

According to an ICC statement, an additional two hours has been added to the original provision of two hours, in case more time is required to complete the T20 World Cup final match and achieve a result. According to the statement by ICC, "The Event Technical Committee (ETC) has increased the provision of additional playing time on the reserve day to four hours from the original provision of two hours, in case more time is required to complete the match and get a result."

If the rain plays spoilsport, there will be efforts made to ensure both teams get to play a maximum of 10 overs. However, if a 10-over-per-side contest does not take place, the match will start on Monday from the point it was left on Sunday.

The statement said, "It may be noted that 10 overs per side are required to constitute a match in the knockout stage and every effort will be taken to complete the match on the scheduled match day, with any necessary reduction of overs taking place. Only if the minimum number of overs necessary to constitute a match cannot be bowled on Sunday will the match go into the reserve day. Play on the reserve day will begin at 1500h (9:30 AM IST) and would be a continuation of play from the scheduled match day."

Will England and Pakistan be crowned joint winners if rain washes out final?