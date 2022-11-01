Rashid Khan's Angry Outburst Against Afghanistan Teammate Fazalhaq Farooqi Goes Viral

Afghanistan may have suffered another defeat in the T20 World Cup 2022 to Sri Lanka on Tuesday but one moment from the match has gone viral on social media. Star spinner Rashid Khan was seen 'manhandling' teammate Fazalhaq Farooqi for a midfield just before he dismissed Kusal Mendis in the ninth over.

Rashid Khan left fuming with Fazalhaq Farooqi

As seen in the video posted by T20 World Cup's official Instagram handle below, Rashid Khan was annoyed with Afghanistan teammate Fazalhaq Farooqi for a mistake just before he dismissed Kusal Mendis. The star spinner held Farooqi's head after the fast bowler committed a midfield at backward point earlier in the over. The video has gone viral and has received over 30,000 likes in just over nine hours since it was posted.

Sri Lanka beat Afghanistan to keep T20 World Cup semis hope alive

Wanindu Hasaranga led an inspired bowling effort before Dhananjaya de Silva hit a fine fifty as Sri Lanka kept their semifinal hopes alive with a six-wicket win over Afghanistan in the T20 World Cup 2022 on Tuesday. Mystery spinner Hasaranga (3/13) and pacer Lahiru Kumara (2/30) shared five wickets among themselves to restrict Afghanistan to 144 runs for the loss of eight wickets.

Dhananjaya then took control of the Sri Lankan innings with a fantastic unbeaten 66 runs off just 42 balls as the reigning Asia Cup champions crossed the line with nine balls to spare. With the win, Sri Lanka climbed up to fourth place in Group 1 with four points, one point behind New Zealand, England and Australia, all of whom are separated only by net run rate. On the other hand, Afghanistan dropped out of semifinal contention with just two points after four matches.

Even though Sri Lanka kept their T20 World Cup 2022 semifinal hopes alive, it is pertinent to note that qualifying for the same is still not in their hands. The Dasun Shanaka-led side not only need to beat England in their last game but also need to hope that either New Zealand or Australia lose their final matches. Australia will face Afghanistan in their final clash, while New Zealand will face Ireland.

