Revealed: Will Staunch Rivals India & Pakistan Face Each Other Again In T20 World Cup 2022

Team India began their T20 World Cup 2022 campaign last Sunday with a nerve-wracking win against arch-rivals Pakistan that went all the way down to the wire. While the Men in Blue successfully chased down the target of 160 runs on the last ball of the innings, the victory was far from easy.

Needing 48 runs to win from the last three overs, the Rohit Sharma-led side got over the line, thanks to an outstanding knock from former captain Virat Kohli. The 33-year-old won the player of the match after smacking 82 runs off just 53 deliveries, an inning that included six fours and four sixes. Following one of the most entertaining India vs Pakistan clashes of all time, here is a look at whether the two arch-rivals will face once again in the T20 World Cup 2022.

Will India vs Pakistan take place at T20 World Cup 2022 again?

Since Team India and Pakistan are both placed in Group 2 in the Super 12s, the arch-rivals will only meet again if both teams reach the finals of the T20 World Cup 2022. Since every team in the group have just played one match each, it is still early stages to predict who would qualify for the semi-finals, let alone the finals.

As things stand in Group 2 of the T20 World Cup Super 12 table, Bangladesh currently lead with two points and a net run rate (NRR) of 0.450. The Tigers are followed by India, who also have scored two points but have an NRR of just 0.050. On the other hand, Pakistan are currently in fifth place with no points and an NRR of -0.050.

India's remaining schedule at T20 World Cup 2022

Match No Date Match Time (IST) Location 2 October 27 India vs Netherlands 12:30 PM Sydney Cricket Ground 3 October 30 India vs South Africa 4:30 PM Perth Stadium 4 November 2 India vs Bangladesh 1:30 PM Adelaide Oval 5 November 6 India vs Zimbabwe 1:30 PM Melbourne Cricket Ground

Pakistan's remaining schedule at T20 World Cup 2022