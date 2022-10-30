Roger Binny On Pakistan Not Qualifying For T20 WC Semis: '..my Greatest Joy & Wish If..'

Newly-elected BCCI president Roger Binny has issued his first reaction after Pakistan's humiliating loss to Zimbabwe in the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022. Binny heaped praise on Zimbabwe and said that it's a good thing 'smaller' teams are coming up and upsetting giants of the game. He also stated that one cannot afford to take the 'smaller' teams lightly anymore, adding 'they can easily beat you'. He further opened up on Pakistan's chances of making it to the semi-finals of the World Cup.

However, Binny admitted that it will be difficult for Pakistan to qualify for the semis of the ongoing T20 World Cup. Besides, the 1983 World Cup-winning player added that it will be his greatest joy and wish if Pakistan can advance to the next stage of the World Cup in Australia but noted that cricket is a 'funny' game and anything can happen going forward.

"It's good that the junior teams are coming up. Zimbabwe and Ireland have proved it in this T20 World Cup. You can't take the smaller teams lightly anymore. They can easily beat you. I think now it will be difficult for Pakistan to make it to semi-finals. It will be my greatest joy and wish if that happens but cricket is a funny game, you never know, it can happen anytime," Binny was quoted as saying by the news agency ANI.

It's good that the junior teams are coming up. Zimbabwe and Ireland have proved it in this T20 World Cup. You can't take the smaller teams lightly anymore. They can easily beat you. I think now it will be difficult for Pakistan to make it to (semi-finals): BCCI President R Binny pic.twitter.com/2zlV3iFdgL — ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2022

Pakistan's T20 World Cup 2022 campaign in a nutshell

Zimbabwe on Thursday handed a humiliating defeat to Pakistan in their second Super 12 match of the T20 World Cup. The match went down to the wire with Pakistan eventually losing the game by 1 run. Sikandar Raza played a crucial role with the ball as picked three important wickets in the middle overs of the second innings to pull Zimbabwe back into the game. At one stage, it appeared Pakistan would easily chase down the low total but Zimbabwean bowlers bowled some good lengths to keep themselves in the game until the last over.

Earlier, Pakistan lost their opening match of the ongoing World Cup to arch-rivals India. The match was an absolute thriller with India winning on the last ball of the final innings. Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya snatched victory from the jaws of defeat for India. Kohli remained unbeaten at 82 off 53 balls to help India finish the chase. Pakistan are currently at the bottom of the Group 2 points table with zero wins in two matches. They are currently playing a game against the Netherlands and are expected to win.

