Team India head coach Rahul Dravid and captain Rohit Sharma have dropped a significant hint on who could replace Jasprit Bumrah in the T20 World Cup squad. Both Dravid and Rohit have hinted that veteran pacer Mohammed Shami might replace Bumrah in the T20 World Cup squad given his experience of playing in Australia. Dravid said Shami is currently at the National Cricket Academy, where he is recovering from his recent diagnosis of COVID-19. Dravid added that the management and the selectors will take a decision on Bumrah's replacement after looking at Shami's recovery report.

Is Shami the man to replace Bumrah?

"In terms of who the replacement is, we'll have a look, we'll see, we've got time till October 15th. Shami obviously is someone who's in the standbys, but unfortunately for us, he couldn't play this series, which would have been ideal from that perspective. He's in the NCA at the moment - we'll have to get reports as to how he's recovering, and what's his status after 14-15 days of Covid, and we'll take a call, once I get reports on how he's feeling, then we can take a call and the selectors can take a call on how we move forward on it," Dravid said.

"We've got to get someone in who's got experience, who's bowled in Australia, and see what he has to offer," Rohit said. "I don't know who that guy is yet. There are a few guys in the reckoning for that, but we'll make that call once we reach Australia," Rohit said.

Shami's record

Shami has played 17 T20Is for India and has picked 18 wickets at an average of 26.89 and an economy rate of 9.54. In the IPL, Shami has picked 99 wickets from 93 games at an average of 29.19 and an economy rate of 8.52. As far as Shami's record in Australia is concerned, the 32-year-old has played 23 games Down Under and has picked 53 wickets at an average of 30.73 and an economy rate of 4.10.

The last time Shami was seen in action was in July when India locked horns against England for a three-match ODI series. Shami was also part of the rescheduled one-off Test between India and England the same month, where he picked two wickets and scored 29 runs with the bat. Shami was all set to play the three-match T20I series against Australia last month but was sidelined at the last moment due to COVID-19 contraction.

T20 World Cup squad

Earlier last month, the BCCI announced a 15-member squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup, where Shami has been named on the standby players' list alongside Deepak Chahar, Shreyas Iyer, and Ravi Bishnoi. The BCCI has said it will soon confirm Bumrah's replacement for the T20 World Cup.

India squad for ICC T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh.

