Rohit Sharma Has Sarcastic One-line Response To Smashing Yuvraj's T20 World Cup Record

India on Thursday defeated the Netherlands in their second game of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022. India won the game by 56 runs on the back of some power-packed performances from Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and Suryakumar Yadav. Sharma scored 53 off 39 balls to help India provide a solid start at the top of the order. His knock was made up of four boundaries and three maximums, which he scored with a strike rate of 135.89.

In the process, Sharma also registered a major milestone as he broke former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh's record. With three sixes in the innings, Sharma went past Yuvraj Singh's record of hitting the most number of maximums by an Indian batter in T20 World Cups. Sharma took his tally to 34 sixes in T20 World Cups, one ahead of Singh's 33 sixes in tournament history. Sharma has played every edition of the T20 World Cup for India since its inception in 2007.

When asked about breaking his friend Yuvraj Singh's T20 World Cup record, Sharma had an epic one-line response as he jokingly said, "'He won't be too happy about it".

India vs Netherlands

Earlier in the game, India won the toss and opted to bat first at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). After KL Rahul's early dismissal, Sharma forged a crucial partnership with Virat Kohli. Sharma was dismissed by Fred Klaassen in the 12th over following which Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav took charge of the game. Kohli and Yadav remained unbeaten at 62 and 51 runs, respectively as they helped India post 179/2 in 20 overs.

Kohli smashed three boundaries and two sixes in his 62-run knock with Yadav hitting seven fours and one maximum in his 25-ball 51 runs innings.

The Indian bowlers then wreaked havoc as they restricted the Netherlands to 123/9 in 20 overs. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Arshdeep Singh picked two wickets each for India, while Mohammed Shami scalped one to his name. None of the Dutch batters were able to breach the 20-run mark. Yadav was named the player of the match for his quickfire knock of 51 off 25 balls. The Indian team has now moved to the top of the points table in Group 2 of the Super 12 stage with two wins in two matches.

Image: BCCI/Twitter/India_AllSports

