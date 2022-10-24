Rohit Sharma Imitates Foreign Journalist's Accent, Leaves Everyone In Splits: WATCH

Rohit Sharma led the Men In Blue to a flying start in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 on Sunday with a win over Pakistan in their first Super 12 stage match. While Hardik Pandya and Arshdeep Singh starred in the first innings with three wickets each, Virat Kohli headlined India’s chase of 160 runs with a knock of 82* runs in 53 balls. Meanwhile, during the post-match press conference on Sunday, Rohit provided an epic moment for his fans.

Rohit Sharma provides epic moment for journalists

Speaking to a foreign reporter, Rohit was seen imitating the journalist which left everyone in splits. A video from the press conference is currently going viral on social. In the video, asking to question to the Indian captain, the journalist said, “Playing on the cricket field and the challenges and bowling to the right length. Can you just describe their bowling unit and how do you think they executed their plans?"”. While the journalist questioned Rohit, the cricketer was seen smiling.

In the meantime, answering the question, Rohit used a foreign accent and said, “I felt really good, I felt really good." While the room filled with laughters, Rohit reverted back to his own accent and completed his answer. Here’s a look at the hilarious video.

Virat Kohli builds India’s run chase against Pakistan in T20 World Cup

Chasing 160 runs, Kohli and Pandya pulled off a 113-run partnership for the fourth wicket, before Pandya was dismissed in the final over. After losing Dinesh Karthik in the penultimate ball, R Ashwin kept his cool and took India across the line to victory. Kohli stood at the non-striker's end and watched the victory unfolding.

After the match, Kohli shed his thoughts and said, "It's a surreal atmosphere, I have no words, no idea how that happened. I am really lost for words. Hardik believed we can do it, if we stayed till the end. When Shaheen bowled from the pavilion end, that's when we decided to take him down. Haris is their prime bowler, and I hit those two sixes. The calculation was simple. Nawaz had one over to bowl, so if I could take Haris down, they would panic. From 28 in 8, it came down to 16 to 6. I tried to stick to my instincts."