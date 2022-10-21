The Indian Cricket Team on Friday met the governor of Victoria, Linda Dessau AC, and a few other dignitaries at the latter's official residence in Australia. The Rohit Sharma-led side met Linda ahead of their T20 World Cup clash against arch-rivals Pakistan. India are all set to lock horns against Pakistan in their opening match of the T20 World Cup, which is taking place in Australia from October 16 to November 13.

A picture of the Indian cricket team meeting the Governor of Victoria was shared on Twitter by the BCCI. The photo features each and every member of the travelling Indian squad, including the support staff. "The Honourable Linda Dessau AC, the Governor of Victoria (@VicGovernor) and other dignitaries met the Indian Cricket Team today ahead of the #T20WorldCup," the BCCI wrote in the caption of the post. The post has garnered nearly 10,000 likes since being shared a few hours ago.

The Honourable Linda Dessau AC, the Governor of Victoria (@VicGovernor) and other dignitaries met the Indian Cricket Team today ahead of the #T20WorldCup. pic.twitter.com/ytTFt5GGQk — BCCI (@BCCI) October 21, 2022

As the host city for the Indian National Cricket Team during the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, hosting a welcome reception this afternoon at Government House for the players and support staff @T20WorldCup @cgimelbourne @visitvictoria @BCCI pic.twitter.com/Wb1rruDY76 — Governor of Victoria (@VicGovernor) October 21, 2022

India in T20 World Cup

Earlier this month, a 14-member strong squad, led by captain Rohit Sharma travelled to Australia for the T20 World Cup without Jasprit Bumrah, who has been ruled out due to an injury. While Mohammed Siraj and Deepak Chahar were seen as the front-runners to replace Bumrah, BCCI announced Shami’s inclusion a day before ICC’s deadline to name replacements. Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur have been named as backups.

Shami, who played his first competitive match since recovering from COVID-19 earlier this month, impressed one and all with his amazing bowling skills as he picked three wickets against Australia in India's first warm-up match on Monday. India's second warm-up match against New Zealand on October 19 was called off due to excessive rainfall in Brisbane.

Earlier, India played two practice games against Western Australia XI at the WACA Stadium in Perth. India will play Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday, October 23.

India squad for ICC T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami. Backup players: Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur.

Image: BCCI