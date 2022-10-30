Bangladesh and Zimbabwe headlined another thrilling match at the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 in Brisbane. The match concluded with a dramatic last over as Bangladesh held nerves to claim a three-run triumph. Prior to the final over by Mosaddek Hossain, Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan produced a stunning effort to run our half-centurion, Sean Williams, after completing his delivery.

Shakib delivered a full-length ball on the off as Williams squeezed it towards the cover, looking for a quick single. The 35-year-old ran across after his follow-through, before sliding, turning, and throwing directly toward the bowler’s end. Williams fell short of the crease as the ball dislodged the stumps. Brad Evans and Ryan Burl ran three runs in the final two balls of the penultimate over.

Watch: Shakib Al Hasan's incredible fielding effort against Zimbabwe in T20 WC 2022

The dismissal turned out to be the turning point of the match as Zimbabwe required 16 runs off the final over with a new batter in the crease. However, the Gabba fans witnessed a thrilling finish to the game. The final over started with Burl running a single off a leg bye before Evans lost his wicket.

Zimbabwe earned a boundary with another leg bye in the third ball as no. 9 batter Richard Ngarava made his way out to the crease. Ngarava hit a six to boost Zimbabwe's hopes for their second Super 12 victory. However, he was stumped by Nurul Hasan in the next delivery with five runs needed to win off the last ball.

Bangladesh started celebrating the win as Blessing Muzarbani was stumped by Nurul but the umpires turned the decision after replays suggested Hasan collected the ball in front of the stumps. The players returned to the field for the final ball, but Muzarbani failed to hit the ball.

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe in T20 World Cup 2022 Highlights

Group 2 Super 12 points table ahead of India vs South Africa

With the win, Bangladesh climbed second in the Group 2 points table of the Super 12 stage at the T20 World Cup 2022. They now sit below India in the standings with two wins in three games, having faced a defeat against South Africa. Pakistan defeated the Netherlands by six wickets in the second match of the day to register their first victory.

Meanwhile, India will look to continue their winning momentum against South Africa in Perth, later in the day. The India vs South Africa, Super 12 match will begin at 4:30 PM IST on Sunday. India is the table topper with two games in two matches, while South Africa is currently placed 3rd.