Shoaib Akhtar Schooled On Twitter For 'India Bhi Wapas Ayegi' Claim: 'Unable To Bear Loss'

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar took to his official Youtube channel on Thursday after Pakistan’s loss against Zimbabwe and shared his thoughts about the match. While he criticized the Pakistani outfit for the humiliating loss, he also threw a jibe at the Indian cricket team. Akhtar claimed India is no superior team and even went on to predict that India will follow Pakistan's footsteps back home from the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia only within a week’s time.

While the video of Akhtar’s claim against India went viral on social media, it didn’t go too well with the Indian cricket fans. "Main pehle bhi keh chuka tha, Pakistan is hafte wapas aa jaegi. Aur agle hafte India wapas aa jaegi. Woh bhi semi-final khel ke wapas aa jaegi. Woh bhi koi itne Tees Maar Khan nahi hai (I had earlier predicted that Pakistan will be out in the first week. Next week India too will be knocked out. They may play the semis but they are also not Tees Maar Khan)," Akhtar said in the video.

How fans reacted to Shoaib Akhtar’s remark on India's T20 WC prediction?

Reacting to Akhtar’s comments, an Indian cricket fan said, “Shoaib Akhtar is unable to bear the shock of defeat of Pakistan. He thinks that India won't be able to get the T20 World Cup. We need to focus on upcoming matches only. Jai ho India”. Interestingly, India has had the best World Cup campaign so far in the ongoing prestigious tournament.

Shoaib Akhtar is unable to bear the shock of defeat of Pakistan.👊He thinks that India won't be able to get the t20 world-cup. We need to focus on upcoming matches only. Jai ho India 💪 #BCCI #T20worldcup22 @imVkohli @ImRo45 @rahuldravid_ind @vikrantgupta73 pic.twitter.com/mA5o9zK88s — Naresh kumar (@Imnaresh_rk) October 27, 2022

This man is simply trying to console his country and himself by predicting India’s early exit. — Anirudh Singh Tanwar (@anirudhtanwar16) October 28, 2022

India's campaign so far in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022

After Zimbabwe’s win on Thursday, India found themselves at the top of the Group 2 points table in the Super 12 stage of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022. India defeated Pakistan by four wickets after chasing down 160 runs in the final ball on October 23. Virat Kohli’s second half-century knock of the current edition helped India to defeat the Netherlands by 53 runs on Thursday.

Meanwhile, courtesy of the 82* off 53 against Pakistan, followed by the 62* off 44 against Netherlands, Kohli is placed at 4th in the list of highest runscorers in the T20 World Cup so far. On the other hand, Bhuvneshwar Kumar is the third best economical bowler so far in the tournament with three wickets in two games, with 4.42 economy. India will face South Africa in their next Super 12 game on October 30, while Pakistan clash against the Netherlands on the same day.