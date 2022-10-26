'Shortage Of Food In Australia?': Netizens React To Indian Players Being Given Stale Food

In a brewing controversy, a few members of the Indian Cricket Team are said to have skipped lunch after their practice session in Sydney on Tuesday due to the subpar food served by the ICC at T20 World Cup. The incident has sparked a major debate on social media with people criticising the conduct of the ongoing T20 World Cup in Australia. Netizens have flooded Twitter with reactions to Indian players being served cold food after their training session ahead of their game against the Netherlands.

T20 WC: Team India served sub-par food, netizens react

The Indian cricket team decided not to go on a practice session ahead of their clash with Netherlands. they also complained that food wasn't up to the mark after yesterday's practice.😅😅😅

what's this behaviour @ICC



source- TheSecondAngle

#INDvsNED #WhatsApp #T20worldcup22 pic.twitter.com/AeX7bTFb3Q — Azhar Sheikh (@Azharuddinshei2) October 26, 2022

ICC sponsor my ticket. I'll bring Indian subcontinent food for my team. https://t.co/JAhY0n7XYG — Aryan Pandey (@imaryan_1828) October 26, 2022

TBvH BCCI can atleast send a Chef with Team India on every tour, they literally own cricket. No one can say no, the food ICC is providing is being paid with Indian money anyway. — M. Sarosh Ebrahim (@msarosh) October 26, 2022

Dear @ICC, if there is a shortage of food and drink in Australia(@CricketAus), then you can ask @BCCI for help, they will definitely make arrangements for your food and drink.#INDvsNED #T20WorldCup — Dinesh LiLawat (@DineshLilawat45) October 26, 2022

Bcci should buy some stadium and a 7 star hotel in Australia. Why depend on poor Aussies for practice stadium and food ? pic.twitter.com/ILMyMtiBlE — Swathi Bellam (@BellamSwathi) October 26, 2022

The controversy surrounding food at T20 World Cup

Several members of the Indian squad reportedly skipped the ICC's after-practice meal in favour of eating lunch in their hotel rooms, according to reports. It is discovered that the menu at the ICC practice venue comprised only sandwiches, fruits, and falafel when the Indian players desired a traditional desi meal.

A BCCI official who is aware of the development has claimed that the ICC is not offering hot food following training sessions at the T20 World Cup 2022. The official stated that the host country always offers hot Indian meals following a training session whenever the Indian team visits for a bilateral series, but that is not the case in the current T20 World Cup where the catering is being handled by the ICC. After two hours of training, the official stated that players couldn't simply eat a cold sandwich.

"The problem is that the ICC isn't providing any hot food after lunch. In a bilateral series, the host association is in charge of catering and they always provide hot Indian meals after a training session. But for ICC, the rule is the same for all countries. You can't just have a cold sandwich (not even grilled) with avocado, tomato, and cucumber after two hours of training. That is plain and simple inadequate nourishment," the official was quoted as saying by the news agency PTI.

Image: Twitter/BCCI