Veteran India cricketer Amit Mishra threw an epic jibe at the Pakistan cricket team while congratulating them for the semi-final win over New Zealand in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022. The Babar Azam-led team restricted New Zealand to 152/4 in the first innings of the match and went on to claim the target in the first ball of the final over with seven wickets in hand. Pakistan’s bod to reach the final became one of the most talked about points for the cricket world as they earlier suffered a disastrous start to their campaign.

Meanwhile, in his tweet about the match, Amit Mishra referred to New Zealand’s loss and Pakistan’s victory as another upset at the ongoing edition of the tournament. He then congratulated Babar Azam’s team while wishing luck to New Zealand for the future. “Another upset in this world cup.. well played Pakistan. Better luck next time New Zealand,” Mishra said.

Another upset in this world cup.. well played Pakistan. Better luck next time New Zealand. #PakvsNZ pic.twitter.com/YOgpODSff4 — Amit Mishra (@MishiAmit) November 9, 2022

India kicked off Super 12 campaign at T20 WC with win over Pakistan

It is pertinent to mention that Pakistan kicked off their T20 WC campaign in a disastrous way by losing to India and Zimbabwe in consecutive games. India defeated Pakistan by four wickets, courtesy of Virat Kohli’s lion-like knock of 82* off 53 in their campaign opener. Pakistan then lost to Zimbabwe by one run, which placed them at the bottom of the points table.

However, Babar Azam’s side won the next two games, before their semi-final hopes received a boost due to South Africa’s loss to the Netherlands. With a win over Bangladesh in their final Super 12 match, Pakistan reached the semi-final with high hopes. They held on to their plans and defeated Group 1 winners New Zealand to reach the coveted summit clash at the T20 World Cup.

All eyes on India vs England, 2nd semi-final at T20 World Cup 2022

Having qualified for the finals, Pakistan will now be looking forward to the 2nd semi-final between India and England. The Men In Blue go against the English side at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday, eyeing to reach the T20 World Cup final. If India defeats England and everything falls into place, the cricketing world will have a treat this Sunday, watching both arch-rivals fighting it out in the finals.