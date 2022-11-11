T20 WC: England Legends Not Happy With India's Approach In T20s: 'I Am Just Staggered'

England outclassed India in the T20 World Cups semi-final winning the match by 10 wickets and entering the final. Blistering knocks from Alex Hales and Jos Buttler ensured that the three lions take the flight for Melbourne where they lock horns with Pakistan for the T20 World Cup 2022 trophy. India has themselves to blame due to poor batting effort at the start followed by lacklustre bowling performance. Former England skipper skippers Michael Michael Atherton and Nasser Hussain pointed out the factors that led to India's elimination from the tournament.

T20 World Cup: Nasser Hussain and Michael Atherton critical of Team India's semi-final performance

While discussing team India's performance on Sky Sports, Hussain and Michael Atherton pointed out the fact that India was unable to take advantage of the powerplay, while England used powerplay to good effect. Hussain while pointing out India's mistake in the first six overs said that the team is still playing old-fashioned powerplay cricket. He said, "When you see England in the first six overs there is a glaring error [from India]. Hales and Buttler are playing the way they are and India are still playing old-fashioned powerplay cricket,".

Michael Atherton on the other hand pointed out that the game was won and lost at the start of the powerplay and how the Indian bowlers allowed England batsmen to settle in. He said, "The game was won and lost at the start of each powerplay. India basically let England's bowlers settle - and you can argue it's good bowling or cautious batting - but when England came out they did not let them settle. It was a huge contrast between the two teams. It kind of sends a message to the team you are about to play in the final."

Former England captain Michael Vaughan also questioned India's strategy.

"I am just staggered by how they play T20 cricket for the talent they have. They have the players, but just do not have the right process in place. They have to go for it. Why do they give the opposition bowlers the first five overs to bed in?," Vaughan wrote in his column for The Telegraph.

"We know in T20 cricket the stats tell you a team needs a spinner who can turn it both ways. India have plenty of leg-spinners. Where are they? They have a left-armer in Arshdeep Singh who swings it back into the right-handers."

India vs England: Rohit Sharma blames bowlers for defeat

Despite setting a target of 169 runs, England chased down the total comfortably with four overs to spare. The Indian bowlers played to the strength of both England bowlers as they easily managed to find boundaries. Team India skipper Rohit Sharma while being critical about his bowlers in the post-match press conference said, "Pretty disappointed with how it turned up today. We batted well at the backend to get that score. We were not up to the mark with the ball and we couldn't turn up today. It's all about handling the pressure in knockout games. All these guys have played enough to understand that. These guys have played under pressure in IPL games. It's all about keeping calm."