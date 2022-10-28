T20 WC: How Can Australia And England Qualify For Semis? Qualification Scenario Explained

The abandonment of the Australia vs England match on Friday makes Group 1 of the T20 World Cup 2022 more interesting, with the top four teams currently tied on three points. Leaders New Zealand are the only side in a relatively strong position, having played a game less than second-placed England, third-placed Ireland and fourth-placed Australia.

With Group 1 of the T20 World Cup still very much open, the rest of the competition promises to be entertaining with all six teams having a mathematical chance of making it to the semi-finals. Here is a look at the qualification scenario for both Australia and England after having played three games each.

Qualification scenario for Australia & England

With Australia currently in fourth place with three points and a net run rate (NRR) of -1.555 after three games, they will have it all to do if they are to qualify for the T20 World Cup 2022 semi-finals. The Aussies will not only need to win both their upcoming games by a decent margin to improve their NRR but they will also need to hope that the results of some of the other matches in their group go their way. Australia will next face Ireland on October 31 at the Gabba before facing Afghanistan at the Adelaide Oval on November 4.

On the other hand, even though England are in a better position as compared to Australia, they would still need to win both their remaining games at the least to have a realistic chance of making it to the T20 World Cup semi-finals. And they would arguably need to do it the hard way with games coming up against leaders New Zealand and fifth-placed Sri Lanka, who have scored two points after two matches.

Australia vs England ends without a ball being bowled

Rain continues to disrupt the T20 World Cup 2022 as yet another match at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) was abandoned without a ball being bowled. This was the second consecutive game of the day that was called off without a single delivery being bowled. The clash between Afghanistan and Ireland witnessed a similar result earlier in the day.