T20 WC: How Can India, South Africa & Pakistan Qualify For The Semis? Scenarios Explained

India began their T20 World Cup Super 12 campaign in style beating arch-rivals Pakistan by four wickets in the opening match in Melbourne. Virat Kohli produced a sensational performance with the bat to help the team clinch two points.

While Bangladesh comfortably defeated the Netherlands to take the top spot in Group 2, the match between South Africa and Zimbabwe was affected after being reduced to 9 overs a side. On Thursday, all the teams in Group 2 will be in action. The day will start with Bangladesh taking on South Africa, following which India will face the Netherlands. The day will be completed with Pakistan taking on Zimbabwe.

What do India, Australia & Pakistan need to do to secure semis entry?

Ahead of the triple encounter, we take a look at the road to the semi-finals for India, South Africa and Pakistan of the T20 World Cup 2022 semi-final if they win their respective matches. Going by the current standings, Bangladesh and India are tied on two points, but Shakib al Hasan's side currently top the group with a superior run rate. A point for Zimbabwe and South Africa sees them in the third and fourth positions respectively.

Pakistan and Netherlands are yet to open their account after losing their respective opening matches. Team India, after beating Pakistan in their opening match, will now have to ensure that they win all their remaining matches which will help them reach 10 points and confirm their place in the semi-final as Group 2 table toppers. If India loses to South Africa, then there are chances that they could slide to the second spot on the points table.

Pakistan-South Africa at loggerheads for a semis berth

South Africa has to ensure they register a victory against Pakistan and India and also win all their remaining matches to take the top spot in the group. After their abandoned match against Zimbabwe, South Africa can reach a maximum of nine points. For Pakistan, they have to beat South Africa and also the remaining matches to stay in contention to qualify for the semi-finals. The men in green can reach a maximum of eight points.

If Pakistan manages to beat South Africa, then Temba Bavuma's team could make an early exit from the tournament making the path clear for Pakistan to qualify. Pakistan and India have also to ensure that they don't lose to Bangladesh, Zimbabwe or Netherlands. The loss to the rest of the three teams could have a huge impact on the group standings.