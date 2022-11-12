T20 WC: Match Officials Announced; ICC Unveils Umpires For England Vs Pakistan Final

The International Cricket Council (ICC) took to their official website on Saturday and revealed the appointed match officials for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 final. England and Pakistan will lock horns in the T20 World Cup 2022 final eyeing the prestigious trophy at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday. Ahead of the much-anticipated final, the ICC has now named the list of match officials, which includes prominent umpires like Marias Erasmus and Kumar Dharmasena.

While Erasmus and Dharamasena will be the on-field umpires on Sunday, Ranjan Madugalle will be the match referee. The TV umpire for the crucial summit clash will be Rajan Madugalle. At the same time, Chris Gaffney will official the match as the TV umpire.

Here's what ICC said while announcing match officials for T20 WC final

“The match officials appointments for the final of the eighth ICC Men’s T20 World Cup have been announced. Umpires Marais Erasmus and Kumar Dharmasena will assume on-field duties in the final of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 to be played between Pakistan and England at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on 13 November at 19h00 AEDT. Chris Gaffaney will be the TV umpire for the match while Paul Reiffel will be the fourth umpire. The final will be overseen by Match Referee Ranjan Madugalle,” ICC wrote in their statement.

Complete list of match officials for England vs Pakistan at T20 WC 2022

Match Referee: Ranjan Madugalle

On-field umpires: Marais Erasmus and Kumar Dharmasena

TV umpire: Chris Gaffaney

Fourth umpire: Paul Reiffel

More about England vs Pakistan final at T20 World Cup 2022

Pakistan qualified for the semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2022 after South Africa lost to New Zealand in the Super 12 stage. The Babar Azam-led team won a must-win game against Bangladesh to qualify for the semi-final clash. Pakistan then defeated New Zealand in the semis to book their place in the summit clash.

On the other hand, England picked up a historic 10-wicket win over India in the semi-final to qualify for the finals. Both teams will now lock horns at the iconic MCG on Sunday. The match is scheduled to begin at 1:30 PM onwards.