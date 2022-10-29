T20 WC: New BCCI Chief Roger Binny In Awe Of Virat Kohli; 'It Was Like A Dream For Me'

The newly-elected secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Roger Binny, has revealed his feelings about Virat Kohli’s sensational knock against Pakistan in the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022. Facing arch-rivals Pakistan in India’s Super 12 opener, Kohli top scored with 82* off 53 balls and anchored India’s victory by four wickets. Kohli remained unbeaten in the match as India went on to claim the win in the final ball of the match.

During his felicitation ceremony at the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) on Friday, Binny heaped praises on Kohli and labeled his knock as a dream. He also termed his knock a treat for the fans. “It was like a dream for me. Couldn’t realize the way the ball was being hit in the park by Kohli. It was a fantastic victory,” the BCCI president said.

The 67-year-old called Kohli’s innings phenomenal, and also mentioned that India vs Pakistan match is a rarity, which comes as a treat for viewers who fill stadiums for the matchup. “You never see such matches where most of the time the match was in Pakistan’s favor and all of a sudden it came back to India. Good for the game as it’s what the crowd wants to see,” Binny added.

'Kohli didn’t have to prove himself': Roger Binny

On being asked if the former India skipper has proven himself with the match-winning knock against Pakistan, Binny backed the player and said that Kohli didn’t have to prove anything. “Kohli didn’t have to prove himself. He is a class player and players like him thrive in pressure situations, pressure brings out the best of them,” Binny explained.

At the same time, the BCCI president also shed his views on the allegations labeled against the umpire’s decision to award India a no-ball in the final over of the match. “When you lose the game, you should take it squarely and fairly, people should appreciate the way India played to win the game,” he said. It is pertinent to mention that Kohli hit a second-straight fifty for India, during the second Super 12 game against the Netherlands on October 27.

Binny also termed his felicitation ceremony at KSCA as one of his most memorable days. He expressed his happiness in representing the domestic board for 50 years as a player and then as an official. The 1983 World Cup-winning player also suggested that ICC should have reserve days for washed-out games.

Image: AP