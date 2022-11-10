T20 WC: Rohit Sharma Might Be Out Of Form But He Saves His Best For England; Here's Why

Rohit Sharma has had a very underwhelming T20 World 2022 and has not been able to register a big score despite getting stars in all five matches. Barring the half-century against the Netherlands, Rohit Sharma has failed to make contributions in the remaining four matches. As India prepares to take on England in the semi-final encounter we take a look at Team India skipper's record against England.

IND vs ENG: A look at Rohit Sharma's performance at T20 World Cup 2022

Speaking of form, Rohit Sharma has struggled with his form in the ongoing edition of T20 World Cup. In five matches, the skipper has scored a total of 89 runs with a dismal average of 17.80 along with a strike rate of 109.87. The Men in Blue will be hoping for their star opener to fire in an all-important India vs England semi-final and guide them to the final.

How has Rohit Sharma performed against England?

Rohit Sharma has enjoyed the challenge presented by the England team in T20Is. Coming to the number's team India skipper has aggregated 317 runs in 11 matches, averaging a prolific 39.62. He has a century and two half-centuries against the upcoming opponents.

Rohit Sharma's T20 World Cup record against England

Talking about Rohit Sharma's record at T20 World Cup against England, the Hitman has scored just 383 runs across 13 T20Is at an average of 34.81 and a strike rate of 143.44 against them.

Will Rohit Sharma feature against England after getting hit on the hand?

During Team India's training session on Tuesday, November 8th, Rohit Sharma was hit on the hand while taking customary throwdowns from India's throw-down specialist S Raghu. He left the session midway, with a big ice pack being tied to his right arm as he looked in pain even while watching the training from a distance. While there was no clear update on the extent of Rohit Sharma's injury, the Team India skipper himself provided an update on his injury during the pre-match press conference. Speaking to reporters ahead of India vs England semi-final match Rohit Sharma said, "I was hit yesterday but it seems to be fine now. There was a little bruise but it is absolutely fine now."