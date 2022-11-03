T20 WC: Rohit Sharma Perplexed By Umpires' Decision During India Vs Bangladesh Match-WATCH

Young speedster Arshdeep Singh provided India with a chance of taking an early advantage during Bangladesh’s chase at the Adelaide Oval in Australia. Bowling the 2nd over of the run chase, Arshdeep delivered an away-swinger, that looked like going across the stumps with a good length. The ball took the edge of Litton Das’ bat, who looked to push it towards mid-off.

After taking the edge, the ball went low to the keeper Dinesh Karthik and fell to his right side. While replays suggested the ball bounced just short of the gloves, the third-umpire declared Litton not out. This came as a confusing decision for India captain Rohit Sharma, as he was visibly miffed with it. Rohit was also seen speaking to the on-field umpires about it.

Watch: Rohit Sharma reacts after the third umpire turns down catch appeal

What else happened in the India vs Bangladesh T20 WC 2022 match?

While Bangladesh’s initial target was of 185 runs in 20 overs, it was revised to 151 runs in 16 overs as rain interrupted the play after seven overs in the 2nd innings, with Bangladesh scoring 66/0. Interestingly, Litton had already completed his half-century by that time. However, as the play resumed after the rain break, KL Rahul contributed with a spectacular direct hit to dismiss Litton on 60 runs off 27 balls.

KL emerged as one of the top players for Team India as he silenced all critics with a knock of 50 runs in 32 balls at a strike rate of 156.25. Rahul and Virat Kohli added 67 runs in 37 balls for the 2nd wicket stand. Kohli top-scored for India with 64 off 44, while Suryakumar Yadav also contributed with 30 off 16. Courtesy of the Indian top order’s combined effort, India scored 184/6 in the first innings.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh finished at 145/6 in 16 overs and lost the match by 5 runs via DLS method. Arshdeep Singh contributed with 2/38 in four overs for India, while Hardik Pandya also accounted for two wickets in a single over. Mohammed Shami also chipped in with a wicket.

With the win, India climbed to the top of the Group 2 points table in the Super 12 stage of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022. They are one point ahead of South Africa, and two points ahead of Bangladesh. South Africa and Pakistan lock horns in a much-anticipated match in Sydney on Thursday.