T20 WC: Spectator Scalps One-handed Stunner From Stands, Fans Urge 'give Him IPL Contract'

South Africa was considered to be one of the favourite teams to lift the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia. However, the Proteas will now be heading home after crashing out of the tournament on November 6. The Netherlands stunned South Africa by 13 runs to claim their first-ever win over the opponents.

Scott Edwards' team defeated Temba Bavuma-led side by 13 runs in their final match of the T20 World Cup campaign. An incident from the match, which took place at Adelaide Oval, involving a spectator left the fans dumbfounded. The ICC on Sunday shared the video, captioning it 'catch of the tournament'.

T20 World Cup: Fan's athleticism leaves Adelaide crowd awestruck

The incident happened in the third ball of the final over of Netherland's innings. South Africa pacer Wayne Parnell tried to bowl a full delivery but Colin Ackermann hit the ball over the boundary line at deep mid-wicket. It is then that a spectator can be spotted plucking out a marvellous catch in a rather effortless manner. Sharing the video, ICC also asked whether it could qualify for the 'catch of the tournament'.

Ex-Proteas player Merwe grabs stellar catch running backwards to dismiss Miller

The match also witnessed a stunning catch taken by former South African cricketer Roelof van der Merwe. He took the catch in the second ball of the 16th over bowled by Brandon Glover. As soon as Miller top-edged Glover's delivery, Van der Merwe ran backwards to chase the ball and completed a magnificent catch to end Miller’s stay at the crease. At the time of Miller's departure, South Africa needed 47 runs from 28 balls. Here's how fans reacted to the catch.

Netherlands vs South Africa match highlights at a glance

Batting first, Netherlands openers Stephan Myburgh and Max O'Dowd gave the team a strong start putting on 58 runs for the opening wicket. Tom Copper looked good with the bat as he smashed 35 runs off 19 balls before being dismissed by Keshav Maharaj. The Netherlands were able to get past the 150-run mark thanks to a brilliant knock from Colin Ackermann. The opener remained unbeaten with innings of 41 runs off 26 balls which included three fours and two sixes to take the team's total to 158/4. For South Africa, Keshav Maharaj bagged was the pick of the bowlers with two wickets.

Chasing 159 runs for victory, South Africa lost four wickets inside 100 runs. The Proteas batsmen not only failed to get going with the bat but were unable to convert the start into big scores. Rilee Rossouw top scored for the team with 25 runs, while Henrich Klassen scored 21 runs from 18 balls. For the Netherlands, Brandon Glover bowled a brilliant spell picking up three wickets for 9 runs in two overs. Bas de Liddle and Fred Klassen chipped in with 2 wickets apiece. South Africa's loss ensured India entered the semi-final before the Zimbabwe match.