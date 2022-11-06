T20 WC: Sri Lanka Cricket Issues First Response On Danushka Gunathilaka's Arrest In Sydney

Sri Lanka cricket team's journey in the T20 World Cup ended on Saturday following their defeat to England. While the Sri Lankan team returned home as scheduled, Danushka Gunathilaka found himself in major trouble after getting arrested in Sydney.

According to a PTI report, the cricketer was taken to Sydney City police station in the wee hours of Sunday following an investigation into the alleged sexual assault of a woman on November 2. After the news became public, the Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) board issued a statement regarding Gunathilaka's arrest.

What did Sri Lanka cricket board say about Danushka Gunathilaka's arrest?

Earlier, the New South Wales police, on its website, mentioned about the arrest of an unnamed Sri Lankan national. The report said, "Sex Crimes Squad detectives have charged a Sri Lankan national following an investigation into the alleged sexual assault of a woman in Sydney's east last week. The woman met with the man after communicating with him for a number of days via an online dating application; it's alleged he then sexually assaulted her on the evening of Wednesday 2."

The Sri Lanka cricket board, in its statement, said, "Sri Lanka Cricket confirms that it was notified by the ICC that player Danushka Gunathilaka has been arrested on the allegations of sexual assault of a woman in Sydney, and Mr Gunathilaka is due to appear in court tomorrow (7 November 2022)". The statement further said, "SLC will closely monitor the proceedings in court and, in consultation with the ICC, will expeditiously initiate a thorough inquiry into the matter and take stern action against the player if found guilty".

Danushka Gunathilaka was earlier ruled out of the ongoing T20 WC 2022 during the first round with a hamstring injury. Despite being replaced in the squad, the cricketer remained with the team in Australia. He represented the country in eight Tests, 47 ODIs and 46 T20Is since making his international debut in November 2015.

Sri Lanka vs England match highlights: At a glance

Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka, after winning the toss, decided to bat first in the all-important T20 World Cup clash. The Lankans were able to post 141 runs on the board largely due to an outstanding knock from opener Pathum Nissanka. The opener smashed 67 runs off just 45 deliveries, an inning that included two fours and five sixes. Despite failing to post a huge total, Sri Lanka bowlers put up an outstanding performance to take the fight to the last over.

Captain Jos Buttler (28) and his opening partner Alex Hales (47) set the stage for the run chase after getting England off to a terrific start. The openers put on 75 runs partnership before star all-rounder Ben Stokes get them over the line by adding an unbeaten 42 runs off 36 deliveries. England's victory over Sri Lanka meant defending champions Australia were knocked out of the competition.