T20 WC: Updated Super 12 Standings After Rain Washes Out Afghanistan Vs New Zealand

Ireland made headlines on Wednesday for upsetting their Group 1 rivals England in the Super 12 stage of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 by five runs. While Ireland won the match by the DLS method after interruption by rain, the second game of the day featuring New Zealand and Afghanistan was washed out completely. This was the first Super 12 game in the tournament so far that was called off without a single ball being bowled due to rainfall.

With the game being washed out, New Zealand and Afghanistan received one point each to their credit. Having defeated the hosts Australia by 89 runs in the Super 12 stage opener, New Zealand now sit at the top of the Group 1 points table. The Kiwi side has earned three points so far and has a net run rate (NRR) of +4.450.

T20 World Cup 2022: Hosts Australia placed 5th in Super 12 points table

On the other hand, Afghanistan are placed at the bottom of the Super 12 stage standings with one loss and a no-result from two games. Sri Lanka sit in second with a win and loss, alongside an NRR of +0.450. Similar to Sri Lanka, England and Ireland also have earned a loss and a win so far, but the English side has an NRR of -0.239, but Ireland’s NRR is at -1.169. Meanwhile, the hosts Australia are placed at 5th with a win and a loss and an NRR of -1.555.

India placed second in Group 2 ahead of Netherlands tie

Meanwhile, Thursday will feature three Group 2 matches, with South Africa facing Bangladesh, India facing Netherlands and Pakistan going against Zimbabwe. Before play begins on Thursday, the Group 2 standings are led by Bangladesh, who have one win in one game but an NRR of +0.450. India’s win against Pakistan has placed them 2nd with +0.050 NRR.

Courtesy of their unfinished Super 12 stage match, South Africa and Zimbabwe are placed at 3rd and 4th respectively with one point each. Pakistan is placed 5th with a loss in one game, while the Netherlands also head into the game against India with a loss in their previous game. Here’s a look at the complete points table.

ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022, Super 12 stage: Group 1 points table

Position Teams Matches Wins Losses N/R Points NRR 1 New Zealand 2 1 0 1 3 +4.450 2 Sri Lanka 2 1 1 0 2 +0.450 3 England 2 1 1 0 2 +0.239 4 Ireland 2 1 1 0 2 -1.169 5 Australia 2 1 1 0 2 -1.555 6 Afghanistan 2 0 1 0 1 -0.620

ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022, Super 12 stage: Group 2 points table

Position Teams Matches Wins Losses N/R Points NRR 1 Bangladesh 1 1 0 0 2 +0.450 2 India 1 1 0 0 2 +0.050 3 South Africa 1 0 0 1 1 0 4 Zimbabwe 1 0 0 1 1 0 5 Pakistan 1 0 1 0 0 -0.050 6 Netherlands 1 0 1 0 0 -0.450

ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022, Super 12 stage: Highest Scorers

Position Player Team Matches Runs 1 Kusal Mendis Sri Lanka 5 176 2 Max O'Dowd Netherlands 4 137 3 Pathum Nissanka Sri Lanka 4 137 4 Sikandar Raza Zimbabwe 3 136 5 Paul Stirling Ireland 5 122

ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022, Super 12 stage: Highest Wicket takers