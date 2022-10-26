Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag on Wednesday took a jibe at Australia over reports of Indian players not being provided with hot food in their after-practice menu. According to reports, the Indian Cricket Team on Tuesday snubbed the food provided by the ICC after their optional training session as they weren't exactly pleased with the quality and variety on the menu. It is learned that the menu included sandwiches along with fruits and falafel when the Indian players wanted to have a full-fledged desi lunch.

India way ahead than western countries in hospitality: Sehwag

On Wednesday, Sehwag used his official Twitter account to criticise "western countries" for their subpar hospitality. The days of believing that the western world provides good hospitality, according to Sehwag, are long gone. He asserted that when it comes to providing hospitality of the highest standards, India is far ahead of the majority of those so-called developed nations.

"Gone are the days when one used to think that the Western countries offer so good hospitality. India are way ahead of most western countries when it comes to providing hospitality of the highest standards," Sehwag wrote on Twitter.

Gone are the days when one used to think that the Western countries offer so good hospitality. India are way ahead of most western countries when it comes to providing hospitality of the highest standards. — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 26, 2022

BCCI official slams ICC

According to a BCCI official who is aware of the development, the ICC isn't providing any hot food after training sessions. The official said that whenever the Indian team travels for a bilateral series, the host nation always provides hot Indian meals after a training session but that is not the case at the ongoing T20 World Cup where the catering is being taken care of by the ICC. The official said that players can't just have a cold sandwich after two hours of training.

"The problem is that the ICC isn't providing any hot food after lunch. In a bilateral series, the host association is in charge of catering and they always provide hot Indian meals after a training session. But for ICC, the rule is the same for all countries. You can't just have a cold sandwich (not even grilled) with avocado, tomato, and cucumber after two hours of training. That is plain and simple inadequate nourishment," the official said.

If reports are to be believed, a few members of the Indian team decided to snub the ICC's after-practice menu and decided to have lunch back in their hotel rooms.

Image: PTI

