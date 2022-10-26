T20 WC: What Happened The Last Time India Played Against Netherlands In A World Cup Match?

After making a winning start to the T20 World Cup campaign, Team India is looking to make it two wins out of two when they face the Netherlands. The India vs Netherlands match is set to be played at Sydney Cricket Ground on Thursday, October 27. Virat Kohli's innings helped India overcome Pakistan's challenge in the first match while the Netherlands came close to upsetting Bangladesh in their first match of the T20 WC 2022 only to fall short of the target by 9 runs. Ahead of upcoming India vs Netherlands T20 World Cup match, we take a look at the recent history between both teams.

How did India fare against the Netherlands in the previous meeting?

The upcoming T20 WC 2022 match in Sydney will be the first meeting between both teams in the shortest format of the game. To date, India and Netherlands have faced each other only twice (2003 and 2011) and both matches were played in the ICC ODI World Cup. During the last outing, it was India who won the match by 5 wickets.

The day/night encounter was played in Delhi in which the Netherlands after winning the toss decided to bat first. The Dutch team got off to a pretty good start with openers Eric Szwarczynski and Wesley Barresi putting up 56 runs stand for the opening wicket. Once the partnership was broken, the Indian bowlers kept picking up wickets at regular intervals bowling out the Netherlands for a measly 189 runs in just the 47th over. Zaheer Khan was the pick of the bowlers as he scalped three wickets, while Yuvraj Singh and Piyush Chawla picked up two wickets each, while Ashish Nehra had 1 wicket to his name.

Chasing 190 runs for victory, Team India started strongly with Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag putting up 69 runs partnership for the opening wicket in 7.3 overs. However, Pieter Seelaar dismissed Virender Sehwag to give Netherlands the much-needed wicket. After Sehwag's dismissal, the Men in Blue suffered a mini collapse as they lost four wickets in the space of just 30 runs. However, Yuvraj Singh came to the rescue, as he not only steadied the innings but also went on to play a match-winning knock. The former all-rounder went on to score 51 runs from 73 balls in an innings studded with 7 fours. India won the match by 5 wickets