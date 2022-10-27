T20 WC: Why Were Bangladesh Given 5-run Penalty Against South Africa? Rules Explained

South Africa and Bangladesh on Thursday locked horns against each other in their second match of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022. During the first innings of the game, South Africa were awarded five penalty runs, giving them an advantage over what had already been an explosive knock from the side. The incident occurred in the 11th over when Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan was bowling.

T20 World Cup: Bangladesh receive penalty

Bangladesh were penalised by the on-field umpire because their wicket-keeper Nurul Hasan moved when Shakib Al Hasan was running to bowl the ball. According to the rules, the wicketkeeper is not allowed to move during the bowler's run-up. The on-field umpire awarded five penalty runs to the Proteas as a result of the incident in the 11th over. South Africa were 112/1 and the five bonus runs meant their total went up to 117/1 at the end of the 11th over.

South Africa vs Bangladesh

As far as the match is concerned, South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma won the toss and opted to bat first at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG). Batting first, South Africa posted a massive total of 205/5 courtesy of some power-packed batting from Quinton de Kock and Rilee Rossouw. While De Kock scored 63 off 38 balls, Rossouw went on to smash a magnificent 109 off just 56 balls. Shakib Al Hasan picked two wickets for Bangladesh, and Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, and Afif Hossain scalped one wicket each.

In the second innings, Bangladesh suffered yet another collapse as their batting lineup got demolished by the South African bowlers for just 101 runs. Liton Das top-scored for the Tigers with 34 off 31 balls. Anrich Nortje picked a four-wicket haul for the Proteas, while Tabraiz Shamsi picked three wickets to his name. Kagiso Rabada and Keshav Maharaj also picked a wicket each to help South Africa win by a huge margin of 104 runs.

Rossouw has been named the player of the match for his outstanding knock with the bat. Rossouw's knock was made up of seven boundaries and eight sixes, which he scored with a strike rate of 194.64.

