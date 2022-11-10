T20 World Cup 2022: Does India Hold Edge Over England In Semi-final? Check Out H2H Record

After Pakistan defeated New Zealand in the first semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2022 on Wednesday, the attention now shifts to the India vs England second semi-final on November 10. In the clash of the heavyweights at the Adelaide Oval, the Men in Blue will start as the slight favourite, looking at the current form. Ahead of the India vs England T20 World Cup 2022 semi-final clash, let's take a look at the head-to-head record between both teams and why India has an edge over England.

India vs England: How have the duo fared in this edition of T20 World Cup?

Team India began their campaign with a thrilling win over Pakistan in their opening match. In the second match, India beat the Netherlands, before getting crushed by South Africa in the third match. In the crucial clash against Bangladesh, Team India bowlers produced an exceptional performance to guide the team to victory. The side ended the Super 12 stage with a dominating win over Zimbabwe.

On the other hand, England did not have a great start to their campaign. After winning the opening match against Afghanistan, the three lions were stunned by Ireland in their next match, thanks to the DLS method. England's third encounter against Australia was washed out by rain, but the Jos Buttler-led team won their final two matches against New Zealand and Sri Lanka to pip Australia for a spot in the semi-final.

How has India fared against England in the last five T20I matches?

In the last fiveT20I matches against England, India has dominated their opponents and won four matches. This year, India faced England in a three-match T20I series with Rohit Sharma's team winning the contest 2-1. Talking about the overall India vs England head-to-head, both the teams have faced each other 22 times so far with India winning 12 matches, while England has won 10 matches.

India and England meet at Adelaide Oval with a place in the Final on the line 👀



Which team wins to set up a clash with Pakistan?#T20WorldCup | #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/8jnSrI60ST — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) November 10, 2022

Team India's head-to-head record against England in T20 World Cup

When it comes to the T20 World Cup record, once again, India holds an advantage over England. Both the teams have faced each other thrice i.e 2007, 2009 and 2012 with India winning two matches, while England registered a solitary victory.

A glance at India's record at Adelaide Oval

Team India has so far just played two T20Is at the Adelaide Oval, with one of those matches taking place in the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022. The Men in Blue first played a match at this venue back in 2016 when they registered an emphatic 37-run win against hosts Australia thanks to an outstanding knock from then-captain Virat Kohli.

In the ongoing ICC men's T20 World Cup 2022, India faced Bangladesh in their penultimate match of the Super 12 stage. On that occasion, the Rohit Sharma-led side registered a nail-biting five-run win after the DLS method came into play due to rain interruptions. Once again, Virat Kohli played a man-of-the-match innings, scoring an unbeaten 64 runs off 44 deliveries, a knock that included eight fours and a six.

Kohli's inning helped Team India put up a strong total of 184 runs for the loss of six wickets. In reply, Bangladesh got off to an outstanding start before rain disrupted their momentum. After the resumption, Team India bowlers chipped in with wickets to restrict their opponents. Rohit Sharma will look to keep the unbeaten run intact by defeating England in the second semi-final.