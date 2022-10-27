T20 World Cup 2022: Group 2 Qualification Scenarios Explained After Pakistan Vs Zimbabwe

The Pakistan vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2022 match on Thursday produced a thriller as the contest went right down to the wire. Zimbabwe stunned Pakistan by winning the clash by just a run after the Babar Azam-led side failed to chase down the target of 132 runs. Following an exciting game between the two sides, here is a look at the qualification scenarios for all teams in Group 2 of the T20 World Cup.

T20 World Cup 2022 qualification scenarios

India

Team India are in a strong position after registering two victories over Pakistan and Netherlands. While the Men in Blue would need to win two out of their next three games to confirm their place in the T20 World Cup 2022 semis, a win against South Africa in their next game this Sunday could prove to be enough as well.

South Africa

While South Africa have managed to score three points after two games in the T20 World Cup 2022, they could have easily scored four, had their opening game against Zimbabwe not gotten abandoned due to rain. Despite the lack of luck, the Proteas are yet in a comfortable position as they have an exceptional net run rate of 5.200. With games remaining against India, Pakistan and the Netherlands, they would require to win at least two of the games if they are to confirm their place in the semi-finals.

Zimbabwe

Following a lucky point against South Africa and an incredible win over Pakistan, Zimbabwe find themselves in a fantastic position, having scored three points after two games. With games remaining against the Netherlands, Bangladesh and India, Zimbabwe could put themselves in a strong position to qualify for a historic semi-finals if they were to win just two of these three games.

Pakistan & The Netherlands

As for Pakistan and The Netherlands, the T20 World Cup qualification scenario for the semi-finals looks bleak after both sides lost their opening two games. Both sides will not only need to win their remaining matches, but will also need to hope that the results from the other clashes go in their favour.