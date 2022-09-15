T20 World Cup 2022: How To Buy Team India's Jersey Online? Check Prices And Other Details

Team India will be donning a new jersey for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2022 taking place in Australia. The official sponsor of the Indian cricket team, MPL Sports had recently launched the teaser trailer of the new jersey without revealing the official design. The BCCI social media handle on Thursday made a huge announcement regarding the availability of Team India's T20 World Cup jersey which will surely excite the fans.

T20 World Cup 2022: Pre-bookings open for Team India jersey

The official Team India jersey is yet to be put on sale on the MPL sports website. The BCCI however has made the announcement about Pre-booking being open for India's new T20 Jersey on the MPL website. The steps for pre-booking the jersey remain the same. Fans need to log in to the http://mplsports.in website and purchase the jersey. On visiting the MPL website, click on the page which says 'calling every fan to bring the new T20 jersey to life'. Upon clicking the link, a plain jersey with no colour or design appears on the screen.

On the top right-hand side, there will be an icon which says pre-book now. Once you click on the icon a page appears where a plain blue jersey with no colour or design appears on the screen. However, the price for the jersey has been displayed on the page. The price of Team India's T20 World Cup jersey is INR 3,999, while the Team India jersey fan edition for men and women will cost INR 1,999.

T20 World Cup 2022: Sky Blue jersey to make its return?

The MPL recently launched a video in which Hardik Pandya and Rohit Sharma can be seen sporting the new jersey under jackets. The trio urged the fans to visit Team India’s official kit sponsor MPL and provide their inputs for the jersey. “As fans, you make us the cricketer we are,” said Rohit. In the meantime, Shreyas said, “The game is not the same without you guys cheering us on”. At the same time, Hardik added, “Click on the link and be a part of the new Team India jersey”.

Sharing the video on Instagram, BCCI said, “The game is not really the same without you guys cheering us on! Show your fandom for the game by sharing your fan moments. Head to our story for more details”. From what could be understood by looking at the video, India will sport a lighter shade of blue in their kits, than the dark blue shade that India currently wears, alongside an eye-catching design.