T20 World Cup 2022: ICC Reveals Team India's Opponents For 2 Warm-up Matches In Australia

Quick links:
Image: BCCI
After a disappointing Asia Cup 2022 campaign for Team India, the focus has now shifted to the upcoming T20 World Cup, which is slated to start next month in Australia. The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Thursday announced the warm-up fixtures for all 16 teams that will take part in the marquee competition. The teams that have qualified to play in the Super 12 round of the tournament will play their warm-up games in Brisbane, starting October 17.
India will play Australia in their first warm-up game on October 17. The match will take place at the iconic Gabba Stadium, where India defeated Australia in the historic fourth Test match during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in 2021. India will play their second warm-up game against New Zealand on October 19 at the same venue. The ICC has said that the warm-up fixtures will not carry the official T20I status.
Here's the full list of warm-up fixtures released by the ICC:
|Fixture
|Date
|Time
|Venue
|West Indies vs UAE
|10 October
|11:00
|Junction Oval
|Scotland vs Netherlands
|10 October
|15:00
|Junction Oval
|Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe
|10 October
|19:00
|MCG
|Namibia vs Ireland
|11 October
|19:00
|MCG
|West Indies vs Netherlands
|12 October
|19:00
|MCG
|Zimbabwe vs Namibia
|13 October
|11:00
|Junction Oval
|Sri Lanka vs Ireland
|13 October
|15:00
|Junction Oval
|Scotland vs UAE
|13 October
|19:00
|MCG
|Australia vs India
|17 October
|14:00
|The Gabba
|New Zealand vs South Africa
|17 October
|14:00
|Allan Border Field
|England vs Pakistan
|17 October
|18:00
|The Gabba
|Afghanistan vs Bangladesh
|17 October
|18:00
|Allan Border Field
|Afghanistan vs Pakistan
|19 October
|13:00
|The Gabba
|Bangladesh vs South Africa
|19 October
|18:00
|Allan Border Field
|New Zealand vs India
|19 October
|18:00
|The Gabba Field
Australia are the defending champions courtesy of their win at the T20 World Cup in the UAE in 2021. The first round of the upcoming competition for Group A and Group B is set to begin on October 16. The first round will last until October 21 at which point the Super 12 stage of the tournament will commence.
Group A: Sri Lanka, Namibia, UAE, Netherlands
Group B: West Indies, Scotland, Ireland, Zimbabwe
The winner of Group A and the runner-up of Group B will be moved into Group 1 of the Super 12 stage, while the winner of Group B and the runner-up of Group A will be drawn into Group 1 of the Super 12 stage. The opening match of the main event is scheduled to take place on October 22 between Australia and New Zealand. On November 13, the final will take place at Melbourne Cricket Ground.
Group 1: Australia, England, New Zealand, Afghanistan, Group A winner, Group B runner-up
Group 2: India, Pakistan, South Africa, Bangladesh, Group B winner, Group A runner-up
Image: BCCI