T20 World Cup 2022: Need To Follow Process And Routine For Success, Says SKY After First Net Session In Australia

He has enjoyed a lot of success in his short international career, but star India batter Suryakumar Yadav believes following his process and routine will be key to a good campaign in his maiden T20 World Cup outing in Australia.

Since making his T20I debut in March last year, Suryakumar has evolved as one of the most destructive batters in the format and has risen to the No.2 spot in the ICC T20I rankings.

"I was really looking forward to come here and attend the first practice session, go on the field, have a run, have a feel how its like here. The first net session was also really amazing, just wanted to see how the pace of the wicket is, how the bounce is," the 32-year-old said in a video posted by the BCCI.

#TeamIndia batter @surya_14kumar had his first nets session in Australia. 🗣️Hear in to what he has to say on the conditions down under and preparations going into the @T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/HaI6hjVNsu — BCCI (@BCCI) October 9, 2022

Suryakumar had his first practice session Down Under in Brisbane on Sunday, and the batter said his main focus going into the nets was to judge the conditions.

"Started a little slow. Obviously, there were some butterflies in my stomach and lot of excitement as well but at the same time you need to look for ways to blend with the atmosphere and pick at the right time. I am just assessing that right now.

"Excitement is there but at the same time you need to follow your process and routine as well," he said.

"During practice the pace and bounce of the wicket, the dimension of the grounds as people say the grounds here are big. So you need to be ready with your game, how you plan to make runs here, all these things are very important. Good conditions really looking forward to it."

India will open their T20 World Cup campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on October 23.

But before that Rohit Sharma's men will play two practice games against Western Australia on October 10 and 13 and then take on hosts Australia and New Zealand in the warm-up fixtures on October 17 and 19 in Brisbane.

Image: AP Photo/Anupam Nath