Image: AP
The T20 World Cup 2022 continues to get more and more exciting and unpredictable as Ireland stunned England on October 26 by registering a win by five runs via the Duckworth-Lewis method. After putting 157 runs on the board in the first innings thanks to a brilliant batting performance from captain Andrew Balbirnie, Ireland restricted England to 105 runs after 14.3 overs.
With continuous rain ending the match after this point, England lost as they were five runs short at the stage when the D/L rule was brought into play. Balbirnie won the player of the match award after he smacked 62 runs off 47 deliveries, an inning that included five fours and two sixes.
Meanwhile, New Zealand vs Afghanistan match was abandoned without a ball being played due to rain. Here is a look at the updated T20 World Cup points table, and the top run-scorers and wicket-takers after both T20 World Cup 2022 matches.
|Position
|Teams
|Matches
|Wins
|Losses
|N/R
|Points
|
NRR
|1
|New Zealand
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|
4.450
|2
|Sri Lanka
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|
0.450
|3
|England
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|
0.144
|4
|Ireland
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|
-1.068
|5
|Australia
|
2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|
-1.555
|6
|Afghanistan
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|
-0.620
|Position
|Teams
|Matches
|Wins
|Losses
|N/R
|Points
|
NRR
|1
|Bangladesh
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|
0.450
|2
|India
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|
0.050
|3
|South Africa
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|
0.000
|4
|Zimbabwe
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|
0.000
|5
|Pakistan
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
-0.050
|6
|Netherlands
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
-0.450
|Position
|Player
|Team
|Matches
|
Runs
|1
|Kusal Mendis
|Sri Lanka
|5
|
176
|2
|Max O'Dowd
|Netherlands
|4
|
137
|3
|Pathum Nissanka
|Sri Lanka
|4
|
137
|4
|Sikandar Raza
|Zimbabwe
|3
|
136
|5
|Paul Stirling
|Ireland
|5
|
122
|Position
|Player
|Team
|Matches
|
Wickets
|1
|Wanindu Hasaranga
|Sri Lanka
|5
|
9
|2
|Bas de Leede
|Netherlands
|4
|
9
|3
|Maheesh Theekshana
|Sri Lanka
|5
|
8
|4
|Sam Curran
|England
|2
|
7
|5
|Alzarri Joseph
|West Indies
|3
|
6