The T20 World Cup 2022 continues to get more and more exciting and unpredictable as Ireland stunned England on October 26 by registering a win by five runs via the Duckworth-Lewis method. After putting 157 runs on the board in the first innings thanks to a brilliant batting performance from captain Andrew Balbirnie, Ireland restricted England to 105 runs after 14.3 overs.

With continuous rain ending the match after this point, England lost as they were five runs short at the stage when the D/L rule was brought into play. Balbirnie won the player of the match award after he smacked 62 runs off 47 deliveries, an inning that included five fours and two sixes.

Meanwhile, New Zealand vs Afghanistan match was abandoned without a ball being played due to rain. Here is a look at the updated T20 World Cup points table, and the top run-scorers and wicket-takers after both T20 World Cup 2022 matches.

T20 World Cup Super 12 points table after England vs Ireland and NZ vs AFG

Group 1

Position Teams Matches Wins Losses N/R Points NRR 1 New Zealand 2 1 0 1 3 4.450 2 Sri Lanka 2 1 1 0 2 0.450 3 England 2 1 1 0 2 0.144 4 Ireland 2 1 1 0 2 -1.068 5 Australia 2 1 1 0 2 -1.555 6 Afghanistan 2 0 1 1 1 -0.620

Group 2

Position Teams Matches Wins Losses N/R Points NRR 1 Bangladesh 1 1 0 0 2 0.450 2 India 1 1 0 0 2 0.050 3 South Africa 1 0 0 1 1 0.000 4 Zimbabwe 1 0 0 1 1 0.000 5 Pakistan 1 0 1 0 0 -0.050 6 Netherlands 1 0 1 0 0 -0.450

Top run-scorers after England vs Ireland

Position Player Team Matches Runs 1 Kusal Mendis Sri Lanka 5 176 2 Max O'Dowd Netherlands 4 137 3 Pathum Nissanka Sri Lanka 4 137 4 Sikandar Raza Zimbabwe 3 136 5 Paul Stirling Ireland 5 122

Top wicket-takers after England vs Ireland