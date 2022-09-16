T20 World Cup 2022: Selectors Reveal Decision To Pick Arshdeep Singh Over Shami And Chahar

The Indian cricket team’s 15-man squad for the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia was announced earlier this week by the Board of Control for Cricket (BCCI) in India. Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel were added to the squad, where Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s inclusion was also a certainty. However, one of the biggest talking points about Team India’s squad was the exclusion of Mohammed Shami and Deepak Chahar from the 15-member list.

Arshdeep Singh was chosen above experienced players like Shami and Chahar, which raised a few eyebrows. As per a report by ESPN Cricinfo, selectors and team management were convinced that the young pacer displayed calmness and composure in high-pressure situations during the recently-concluded Asia Cup 2022.

How Arshdeep fared for Punjab Kings in IPL 2022?

The report further stated that the selectors also considered Arshdeep’s form in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. Playing his fourth IPL season for the Punjab Kings (PBKS) franchise, the 23-year-old pacer notched up an overall 10 wickets in 14 games at an economy rate of 7.70. His wicket tally doesn’t justify the impact he had for PBKS, as he played a leading role for the team while bowling death overs.

His breakthrough performance in the IPL 2022 made him receive a Team India call-up within two months of IPL’s conclusion. He went on to debut against England during India’s tour of England 2022 and impressed everyone with his performances so far. Having played 11 international matches for India so far, Arshdeep has a total of 14 wickets to his name, at an average of 20.14 and an economy rate of 7.38.

How do Chahar and Shami's T20I stats look like?

On the other hand, Deepak Chahar can be considered unlucky to miss out on a place in India’s squad. Chahar sat out for months after an injury ruled him out of IPL 2022, but he soon made a comeback into the India squad in August. He was one of the standbys in India's Asia Cup campaign and was added to the main squad after Avesh Khan fell sick. The all-rounder has bagged a total of 26 wickets in 21 T20I games so far in his career.

Meanwhile, Mohammed Shami was part of India’s line-up in the T20 World Cup 2021 and has been omitted from the squad for the upcoming World Cup. He last played a T20I match during last year’s World Cup but was one of the top wicket-takers in IPL 2022. Playing for Gujarat Titans, Shami took 20 wickets in 16 games and helped the team to win the prestigious IPL title in their debut season. Both Chahar and Shami have been named in the list of reserve players for the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia.