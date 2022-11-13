T20 World Cup 2022: What Happened The Last Time England Took On Pakistan In A T20 WC Game?

Jos Buttler-led Team England is all set to face Babar Azam's side in the summit clash of the T20 World Cup, which will ultimately determine who will win the trophy for the second time. Both teams were on the brink of elimination from the tournament only to fight back and reach the finals. Ahead of the all-important final, we take a look at previous meetings of the duo on the T20 World Cup stage.

How many times have England faced Pakistan in T20 World Cup?

Speaking about their head-to-head records, England and Pakistan have faced each other two times, with England coming out victorious on both occasions. England beat Pakistan by six wickets when they last met during the group stage of the 2010 World Cup.

Revisiting England vs Pakistan 2010 World Cup fixture

During the 2010 encounter, Kevin Pietersen smashed an unbeaten 73 off 52 balls helping England chase down the target of 147 by 6 wickets. Pakistan batsmen got starts but were unable to score big runs. Salman Butt was the top scorer for the team with 34 runs. In reply, England got off to a steady start before Pietersen took the wind out of Pakistan's bowling attack with his authoritative strokeplay. The result of the match was decided in the final over but the Men in Green could have won the match, had they held on to the catches and not missed a simple run-out chance in the penultimate over as England reached the target with 3 balls remaining.

'If we win...,it could inspire English football in FIFA World Cup'

England skipper Jos Buttler in the pre-match press conference stated that he is trying to win the T20 World Cup and inspire their footballing counterparts to win the FIFA World Cup in Doha. England football team will be slight favourites to lift the FIFA World Cup trophy in Qatar and when Buttler was asked if the football team can take a leaf out of the cricket team, he said: "Yeah, I certainly hope so. Sport is such a huge part of English culture, and getting behind teams in World Cups is certainly something I know happens a lot in England. Even though we're on the other side of the world, you can certainly feel that support."