T20 World Cup: 5 Players Who Can Replace Jasprit Bumrah In Team India's Squad

Indian speedster Jasprit Bumrah has reportedly been ruled out of the upcoming T20 World Cup after sustaining an injury ahead of the first T20I against South Africa. The BCCI on Wednesday informed that Bumrah complained of back pain during Team India's practice session due to which he was ruled out of the first game against South Africa. However, it is now being reported that Bumrah is likely to miss the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia because of a back stress fracture. Let's take a look at four players who can replace Bumrah in India's T20 World Cup squad.

Mohammed Shami

Mohammed Shami will be on top of the list of potential players who could replace Bumrah in the Indian squad for the T20 World Cup. Shami is one of the most experienced bowlers in the Indian set-up at the moment and also boasts a great record in the shortest format. He is one of the two fast bowlers already part of the World Cup squad as standbys. If Bumrah misses out on the upcoming World Cup, Shami will most likely replace him. Shami has played 17 T20Is for India and has picked 18 wickets at an average of 26.89 and an economy rate of 9.54. In the IPL, Shami has picked 99 wickets from 93 games at an average of 29.19 and an economy rate of 8.52.

Deepak Chahar

Deepak Chahar is the second pacer who is part of the Indian World Cup squad as a standby. Chahar has recently returned from an injury and is still finding his best form with the ball. However, Chahar was exceptional with the new ball in the first T20I against South Africa on Wednesday. He provided India with a crucial breakthrough in the very first over that he bowled. Chahar is another deserving candidate who can replace Bumrah in the World Cup squad. Chahar has played 22 T20I matches for India and has picked 28 wickets at an average of 22.53 and an economy rate of 8.08. In the IPL, Chahar has picked 59 wickets from 63 games at an average of 29.19 and an economy rate of 7.80.

Avesh Khan

Avesh Khan was part of the Indian team during the recently-concluded Asia Cup in the UAE. Avesh was among the probables for the T20 World Cup but he eventually missed out on a spot due to his average performance in the continental tournament. Avesh has a pretty decent record with the ball in the Indian Premier League. However, his death over bowling is not as good as some of the other players on the Indian team. Despite the shortcomings, Avesh is among the players who can replace Bumrah in the World Cup squad. Avesh has played 15 T20Is for India and has picked 13 wickets at an average of 32.46 and an economy rate of 9.10. In the IPL, Avesh has picked 47 wickets from 38 games at an average of 24.79 and an economy rate of 8.40.

Mohammed Siraj

Mohammed Siraj has a pretty good record while playing in Australia. He made his Test debut during the 2020-21 Border Gavaskar Trophy, where he played a crucial role with the ball to help India win the series and retain the trophy. Siraj is another player who can replace Bumrah in the Indian squad for the T20 World Cup. Siraj has played 5 T20Is for India and has picked 5 wickets at an average of 41.80 and an economy rate of 10.45. In the IPL, Siraj has picked 59 wickets from 65 games at an average of 33.07 and an economy rate of 8.78.

Umran Malik

Umran Malik has emerged as one of the fastest bowlers India has ever produced. His style of bowling is perfectly suited for the bouncy pitches of Australia. Malik had a good season with the ball in IPL 2022. He finished as the highest wicket-taker for Sunrisers Hyderabad. Thanks to his performance in the IPL, Malik even got the opportunity to make his debut for India. However, he failed to live up to his potential on the international stage and was sent back to the domestic circuit. He is in the list of players who could replace Bumrah in the World Cup squad. Umran has played 3 T20Is for India and has picked 2 wickets at an average of 56.00 and an economy rate of 12.44. In the IPL, Umran has picked 24 wickets from 17 games at an average of 22.50 and an economy rate of 8.83.

