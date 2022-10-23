T20 World Cup: 5 Staggering Records India Skipper Rohit Sharma Could Break In Australia

The Indian cricket team is all set to face Pakistan in their campaign opener at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 on Sunday in Melbourne. This is the third clash between the arch-rivals in 2022 as both teams won once and lost once against each other in the Asia Cup. Interestingly, Team India is being led by Rohit Sharma for the first time in an ICC tournament and is set to play in his seventh T20 World Cup edition. Meanwhile, here’s look at the top five records, Rohit Sharma might break in the T20 WC 2022.

Most runs in ICC T20 World Cup history

Rohit Sharma has scored a total of 847 runs in 33 T20 World Cup matches so far from 2007 to 2022. He now needs to score 167 runs in the 2022 T20 World Cup to surpass Mahela Jayawardene, Chris Gayle and Tillakaratne Dilshan to become the highest run scorer in T20 World Cups. Jayawardene leads the chart with 1016 runs in 31 games from 2007 to 2014.

Most catches

Rohit Sharma has completed 15 catches so far while fielding in all editions of the T20 World Cup 2022. Rohit is now eight catches away from becoming the player with the most catches in the T20 World Cup. The list is topped by AB de Villiers with 23 catches, followed by Martin Guptill with 19 catches, and David Warner with 18 catches.

Most matches

Rohit will become the player with the most appearances in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup at the end of the 2022 edition. He has represented India in a total of 33 T20 World Cup games, since the inaugural edition in 2007. Dilshan leads the chart with a total of 35 matches, while DJ Bravo represented West Indies in 34 games. Rohit and legendary skipper MS Dhoni hold the record for joint record for most T20 World Cup appearances for an Indian player.

Most sixes

Rohit Sharma can register the record of hitting most sixes by an Indian player, by hitting just two more maximums. While Yuvraj Singh hit 33 sixes for India in 31 games, Rohit has struck 31 sixes in 33 games so far. The list is led by Caribbean superstar Chris Gayle.

Most Fours

The Indian captain needs to hit 31 boundaries in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 to become the batter who has hit the most fours in the tournament. Rohit currently has a total of 80 fours to his name in the T20 WC. The list is led by Mahela Jayawardene with 111 sixes.