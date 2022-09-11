T20 World Cup: A Look At Team India's Complete Schedule Before The Multi-nation Event

In exactly over a month the 8th edition of the T20 World Cup will be played in Australia. The Aaron Finch-led team will be favourites to retain the tile which they won for the very first time last year. No team has been able to retain the crown in this format to date and standing in Australia's way will be Team India. The men in blue crashed out in the league stage in the last edition and will look to make amends this year under new skipper Rohit Sharma. Even before India began their journey to Australia we take a look at Team India's schedule before the event.

Team India to face Australia and South Africa before T20 World Cup

After a disappointing Asia cup campaign, Team India will play a total of eight matches in the lead-up to their T20 WC campaign. The Rohit Sharma-led side is scheduled to play 6 T20Is and 2 warm-up matches. India will host Australia for three-match T20I series. The India vs Australia three match series will be played on September 20, 23 and 25 in Mohali, Nagpur and Hyderabad, respectively.

Following the completion of the Australian series, India welcome South Africa for 3 T20Is and 3 ODIs. The T20I series will begin on September 28 and will conclude on October 4. The venues for the T20I series will be Thiruvananthapuram, Guwahati and Indore, respectively. After the series against South Africa, Team India's T20 WC bound team will fly to Australia and will play two warm-up matches. In the first warm up fixture, India will take on Australia which will take place on October 17. Their 2nd warm-up fixture will be aginst New Zealand and will take place on October 19. Both the matches will be played at Gabba, Brisbane.

ICC Men's T20 World Cup

The first round of the upcoming competition for Group A and Group B is set to begin on October 16. The first round will last until October 21 at which point the Super 12 stage of the tournament will commence. The winner of Group A and the runner-up of Group B will be placed in Group 1 of the Super 12 stage. The winner of Group B and the runner-up of Group A will be drawn into Group 2 of the Super 12 stage. The opening match of the main event is scheduled to take place on October 22 between Australia and New Zealand. On November 13, the final of the T20 World Cup will take place at Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Group 1: Australia, England, New Zealand, Afghanistan, Group A winner, Group B runner-up

Group 2: India, Pakistan, South Africa, Bangladesh, Group B winner, Group A runner-up