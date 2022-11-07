T20 World Cup: Check Leading Run-scorers & Wicket-takers Following End Of Super 12 Stage

The Super 12 stage of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 concluded on Sunday with India’s 71-run victory over Zimbabwe at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). Group 1 winners India will now face England in the semi-final of the tournament, while Group 2 leaders New Zealand face Pakistan, eyeing a place in the T20 World Cup final. While the first semi-final gets underway on November 9, here’s a look at the leading run-scorers and wicket-takers of the tournament following conclusion of the Super 12 stage.

Virat Kohli leads run-scoring charts at T20 World Cup after Super 12 stage

Team India sensation Virat Kohli scored 26 runs off 25 balls against Zimbabwe on Sunday and became the highest run scorer of the tournament in the Super 12 stage. He has scored 246 runs in five games so far at an average of 123.00 and strike rate of 138.98. His run tally includes three half-centuries and the highest knock of 82* in 53 balls.

While Netherlands’ Max O’Dowd is the second-highest run-scorer at the end of the Super 12 stage with 242 runs in eight games, another India batter follows the Dutch cricketer. Courtesy of his stunning innings of 61* runs in 25 balls, Suryakumar Yadav became the third highest run-scorer with 225 runs in five games at an average of 75.00 and strike rate of 193.96.

Player (Team) Matches Played Runs Scored Highest Knock Average Strike Rate 100s/50s Virat Kohli (India) 5 246 82* 123.00 138.98 50s - 3 Max O'Dowd (Netherlands) 8 242 71* 34.57 112.55 50s - 2 Suryakumar Yadav (India) 5 225 68 75.00 193.96 50s - 3 Kusal Mendis (Sri Lanka) 8 223 79 31.85 142.94 50s - 2 Sikandar Raza (Zimbabwe) 8 219 82 27.37 147.97 50s - 1

Check top wicket-takers as Super 12 stage concludes at T20 World Cup 2022

Sri Lanka all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga finished the Super 12 stage as the highest wicket-taker with 15 dismissals in eight games. He is followed by Dutch bowler Bas de Leede, who notched up a total of 13 wickets in eight games at the T20 World Cup. Zimbabwe’s Blessing Muzarbani is the 3rd highest wicket-taker after the Super 12 stage with 12 wickets in eight games.

Meanwhile, South African speedster Anrich Nortje sits 4th in the list with 11 wickets in five matches in the Super 12 stage. Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh sits 9th in the wicket-taking charts with 10 wickets in five games. Hardik Pandya has also registered eight wickets in the tournament so far after playing 5 games.