The International Cricket Council (ICC) put out a statement on its official website on Monday and announced the list of match officials for the semi-finals of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022. With the conclusion of the Super 12 stage of the tournament on Sunday, all eyes are now on India, England, New Zealand, and Pakistan who will lock horns on November 9 and November 10 to reach the prestigious summit clash. Meanwhile, ICC will release the list of officials for the finals after both semi-finals are played.

Here’s a look at the match officials for the T20 World Cup 2022 semi-finals.

Complete list of match officials for T20 World Cup 2022 semi-finals

T20 WC 2022: New Zealand vs Pakistan, Semi-final 1 -

On-field umpires- Marais Erasmus and Richard Illingworth

Third umpire- Richard Kettleborough

Fourth umpire- Michael Gough

Match referee- Chris Broad

T20 WC 2022: India vs England, Semi-final 2 -

On-field umpires- Kumar Dharmasena and Paul Reiffel

Third umpire- Chris Gaffaney

Fourth umpire- Rod Tucker

Match referee- David Boon

Schedule for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 semi-finals

Group 1 winners New Zealand will lock horns against Pakistan in the first semi-final in Sydney on Wednesday. This will be followed by the second semi-final between Group 2 winner India and England at the Adelaide Oval on November 10. The first semi-final will begin at 1:30 PM IST on Wednesday, while the second semi-final will begin at 1:30 PM IST on Thursday.

Full squads of qualified teams for the T20 World Cup 2022 semi-finals

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammad Shami. Standby Players: Mohammed Siraj, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, Shardul Thakur.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Mitchell Santner, Glenn Phillips, Jimmy Neesham, Daryl Mitchell, Adam Milne, Martin Guptill, Lachlan Ferguson, Devon Conway, Mark Chapman, Michael Bracewell, Trent Boult, Finn Allen.

England: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Tymal Mills, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Alex Hales. Standby Players: Liam Dawson, Richard Gleeson

Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood. Standby Players: Usman Qadir, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani.