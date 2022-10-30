Bangladesh locked horns against Zimbabwe in the 28th match of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 on Sunday. The Tigers defeated the Chevrons by 3 runs to win the nail-biting thriller in Brisbane. The match went down to the wire with Bangladesh eventually winning by the barest of margins. The result has now put Bangladesh in the second position in the Group 2 points table, right beneath the table-toppers India.

Bangladesh were initially declared the winner by 4 runs with massive celebrations breaking out in their camp. However, it later turned out that the final delivery was a no-ball with the third umpire giving Zimbabwe another lease of life. The final delivery was called a no-ball because Nurul collected the ball in front of the stumps. Zimbabwe then needed 4 runs to win the game but Mosaddek Hossain bowled full and across, which Blessing Muzarabani had a big swing at and missed. Here's how netizens are reacting to the thrilling final over of the match.

In a match Bangladesh won twice and Zimbabwe lost twice.😂 pic.twitter.com/MwR4Ov4ENM — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) October 30, 2022

Bangladesh to Zimbabwe in last ball pic.twitter.com/oxFJPFBtBe — Murphy ❁ (@review_retained) October 30, 2022

Heart in mouth for bangladesh fans..

Tht mistake by wicket keeper could be costly ..

But at end bangladesh beat zimbabwe.

Never seen such thing #BANvsZIM pic.twitter.com/sRmwj8iMUV — Vaibhav (@vabby_16) October 30, 2022

#BANvsZIM



Bangladesh never wins a nail biting without any drama in the game. 😂😂



Well played Zimbabwe, superb innings from sean williams. ❤️🙌🏻 pic.twitter.com/AtspMcEoHQ — Akshat (@AkshatOM10) October 30, 2022

The game changing moment of the Zimbabwe vs Bangladesh - Brilliant direct hit by Captain Shakib Al Hasan. pic.twitter.com/Z2ktRDbhQA — Cricket is Love ❤ (@cricketfan__) October 30, 2022

Take a bow Zimbabwe, you've lost the match but you've definitely won millions of hearts! #BANvsZIM pic.twitter.com/Mm4QdfOM7w — Ana de Armas stan (@abhithecomic) October 30, 2022

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe: As it happened

As far as the match is concerned, Bangladesh won the toss and opted to bat first at Brisbane Cricket Ground. Batting first, Bangladesh posted a total of 150/7 in 20 overs courtesy of a magnificent knock from Najmul Shanto, who smashed 71 off 55 balls with a strike rate of 129.09. Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan also contributed to the total with his 23 off 20 balls. Afif Hossain scored 29 off 19 balls.

While Richard Ngarava and Blessing Muzarabani picked two wickets each, Sikandar Raza and Sean Williams scalped a wicket each for Zimbabwe.

In the second innings, Sean Williams top-scored for his with 64 off 42 balls. He was run out by Shakib Al Hasan in the 19th over. Ryan Burl and Regis Chakabva contributed with scores of an unbeaten 27 and 15 runs, respectively. Burl, however, failed to finish the game for Zimbabwe with Mosaddek Hossain defending 16 runs in the final over despite bowling a no ball on the last ball of the innings.

Taskin Ahmed picked a three-wicket haul, while Mosaddek Hossain and Mustafizur Rahman scalped two wickets each. Taskin was named the player of the match for his bowling figure of 3/19.

Image: Twitter/ICC