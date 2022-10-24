The India vs Pakistan match in the T20 World Cup on Sunday lived up to it's hype with the men in blue winning the match on the final ball of the final over. When things looked down and out it was Virat Kohli who stepped up to the challenge and gave fans an early Diwali present with his match-winning knock. While the emotions were all-time high in the Indian dugout after R Ashwin hit the final runs, coach Rahul Dravid was also seen having an animated celebration.

Rahul Dravid goes wild, gives high five to team members

Kohli remained unbeaten and guided the team to victory in what can be called one of the finest innings of his career in the T20 format. The highlight of his innings was his two most sixes of Pakistan's impactful bowler Haris Rauf. The first one was a lofted backfoot drive over long-on and another one was a flick over square leg. In behind-the-scenes footage shared by the official handle of the International Cricket Council (ICC), India head coach Dravid was seen all jubilant and giving high fives to the team members. The video for the same has gone viral on social media.

Virat Kohli gets a hug from Rahul Dravid

Virat Kohli remained unbeaten on 82 off just 53 deliveries to guide team India to victory in the first match of the T20 World Cup. The former skipper's emotions were on full display following Team India's victory. The knock was not only celebrated by fans but also by coach Rahul Dravid. The ICC and T20 World Cup's official Instagram handle shared a video of Virat Kohli being embraced by Team India head coach Rahul Dravid and also by the other members of the team.

Looking back at the match-winning knock Virat Kohli in his statement said, "It's a surreal atmosphere, I have no words, no idea how that happened. I am really lost for words. Hardik believed we can do it, if we stayed till the end. When Shaheen bowled from the pavilion end, that's when we decided to take him down. Haris is their prime bowler, and I hit those two sixes. The calculation was simple. Nawaz had one over to bowl, so if I could take Haris down, they would panic."

Speaking of how the equation turned in their favour, Kohli added, "From 28 in 8, it came down to 16 to 6. I tried to stick to my instincts. The first one was the back of a hand slower ball (the one over long-on). Standing here I just feel like it was meant to be. Till today Mohali was my best innings against Australia. Today I will count this one higher. Hardik kept pushing me. The crowd has been phenomenal. You guys (fans) kept backing me and I am grateful for your support."