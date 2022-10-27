Last Updated:

T20 World Cup Super 12 Points Table: Top Scorers, Most Wickets After India Vs Netherlands

After the conclusion of the India vs Netherlands game, here is a look at the T20 World Cup Super 12 points table, the top run-scorers and the wicket-takers.

T20 World Cup Super 12 points table

After a nail-biting win against arch-rivals Pakistan to kickstart their T20 World Cup 2022 campaign, Team India registered another victory against the Netherlands on Thursday. The Men in Blue registered a 56-run win after delivering a comprehensive performance with both bat and ball.

Having batted first, Team India scored 179 runs for the loss of two wickets, with captain Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav, all scoring fifties. India backed their batting performance with the ball as well by restricting the Netherlands to just 123 runs for the loss of nine wickets in their 20 overs. Following the conclusion of the India vs Netherlands game, here is a look at the updated T20 World Cup Super 12 points table and the top run-scorers and the wicket-takers.

T20 World Cup Super 12 points table

Group 1

Position Teams Matches Wins Losses N/R Points

NRR
1 New Zealand 2 1 0 1 3

4.450
2 Sri Lanka 2 1 1 0 2

0.450
3 England 2 1 1 0 2

0.144
4 Ireland 2 1 1 0 2

-1.068
5 Australia 2 1 1 0 2

-1.555
6 Afghanistan 2 0 1 1 1

-0.620

Group 2

Position

 Teams Matches Wins Losses N/R Points

NRR
1 India 2 2 0 0 4

1.425
2 South Africa 2

1

 0

1

 3

5.200
3 Bangladesh 2 1 1 0

2

2.375
4

Zimbabwe

 1 0 0 1 1

0.000
5 Pakistan 1 0 1 0 0

-0.050
6 Netherlands 2

0

 2 0 0

-1.625

Top run-scorers after India vs Netherlands

Position

 Player Team Matches

Runs
1 Kusal Mendis Sri Lanka 5

176
2 Max O'Dowd Netherlands 5

153
3 Virat Kohli India 2

144
4 Pathum Nissanka Sri Lanka 4

137

5

 Sikandar Raza Zimbabwe 3

136

Top wicket-takers after India vs Netherland

Position

 Player Team Matches

Wickets
1 Wanindu Hasaranga Sri Lanka 5

9
2 Bas de Leede Netherlands 5

9
3 Maheesh Theekshana Sri Lanka 5

8
4 Sam Curran England 2

7
5 Paul van Meekeren Netherlands 5

6
6 Alzarri Joseph West Indies 3

6
7 Josh Little Ireland 5

6
8 Blessing Muzarabani Zimbabwe 3

6
