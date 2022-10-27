Quick links:
Image: Twitter@BCCI
After a nail-biting win against arch-rivals Pakistan to kickstart their T20 World Cup 2022 campaign, Team India registered another victory against the Netherlands on Thursday. The Men in Blue registered a 56-run win after delivering a comprehensive performance with both bat and ball.
Having batted first, Team India scored 179 runs for the loss of two wickets, with captain Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav, all scoring fifties. India backed their batting performance with the ball as well by restricting the Netherlands to just 123 runs for the loss of nine wickets in their 20 overs. Following the conclusion of the India vs Netherlands game, here is a look at the updated T20 World Cup Super 12 points table and the top run-scorers and the wicket-takers.
|Position
|Teams
|Matches
|Wins
|Losses
|N/R
|Points
|
NRR
|1
|New Zealand
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|
4.450
|2
|Sri Lanka
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|
0.450
|3
|England
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|
0.144
|4
|Ireland
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|
-1.068
|5
|Australia
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|
-1.555
|6
|Afghanistan
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|
-0.620
|
Position
|Teams
|Matches
|Wins
|Losses
|N/R
|Points
|
NRR
|1
|India
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|
1.425
|2
|South Africa
|2
|
1
|0
|
1
|3
|
5.200
|3
|Bangladesh
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
2
|
2.375
|4
|
Zimbabwe
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|
0.000
|5
|Pakistan
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
-0.050
|6
|Netherlands
|2
|
0
|2
|0
|0
|
-1.625
|
Position
|Player
|Team
|Matches
|
Runs
|1
|Kusal Mendis
|Sri Lanka
|5
|
176
|2
|Max O'Dowd
|Netherlands
|5
|
153
|3
|Virat Kohli
|India
|2
|
144
|4
|Pathum Nissanka
|Sri Lanka
|4
|
137
|
5
|Sikandar Raza
|Zimbabwe
|3
|
136
|
Position
|Player
|Team
|Matches
|
Wickets
|1
|Wanindu Hasaranga
|Sri Lanka
|5
|
9
|2
|Bas de Leede
|Netherlands
|5
|
9
|3
|Maheesh Theekshana
|Sri Lanka
|5
|
8
|4
|Sam Curran
|England
|2
|
7
|5
|Paul van Meekeren
|Netherlands
|5
|
6
|6
|Alzarri Joseph
|West Indies
|3
|
6
|7
|Josh Little
|Ireland
|5
|
6
|8
|Blessing Muzarabani
|Zimbabwe
|3
|
6