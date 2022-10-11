T20 World Cup: Suryakumar Shines As India Beat Western Australia; Watch Full Highlights

Team India began their T20 World Cup preparations with a 13-run victory against Western Australia in their first practice match. The two practice matches against the local outfit will give team India players some match practice ahead of their T20World Cup warm-up fixture. Suryakumar Yadav has been in terrific form and continued his impressive run with the bat with yet another gem of an innings.

Suryakumar Yadav shines in India vs Western Australia practice match

After being reduced to 28 for 2 in the powerplay, Suryakumar Yadav took control of the innings. Suryakumar looked in total control of his innings smashing three boundaries and as many sixes during his knock of 52 in just 35 deliveries. The highlight of his innings was his six over square leg. The shot was more like stand-and-deliver stuff. The right-handed batsman was eventually dismissed by Jhye Richardson in the 18th over, with India at 129 for 5.

.@surya_14kumar registered a half-century while @arshdeepsinghh picked up a 3-wicket haul as #TeamIndia beat Western Australia by 13 runs in their first practice match.



India vs Western Australia highlights

Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bat first in the warm-up match against Western Australia XI (WACA XI). Rishabh Pant opened the innings alongside the team India skipper. The partnership lasted 6 runs before Jason Behrendorff got rid of the Team India skipper. The left-arm pacer then got the wicket of Deepak Hooda before Andrew Tye dismissed Pant, leaving India struggling at 45/3. Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav looked set for a big partnership before Pandya departed for 27 runs trapped LBW by Matthew Kelly. Suryakumar Yadav's half-century eventually helped India reach 158 runs. For Western Australia XI Beherendoff and Kelly picked up 2 wickets apiece.

Defending a total of 159 runs, Team India pacers put WACA XI in trouble in the powerplay. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Arshdeep Singh caused havoc by blowing away WACA XI's top order inside the powerplay. WACA XI was reduced to 12 for 4 and was unable to recover from the setback. Sam Fanning was the top scorer for the team with 59 runs. For India Arshdeep was the best Indian bowler with impressive figures of 3 for 6 from three overs, while Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Yuzvendra Chahal chipped in with two wickets apiece. India's next practice game against the same opposition is on October 13 before the team travels to Brisbane for two official T20 World Cup warm-up games against Australia and New Zealand.