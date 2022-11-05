T20 World Cup: Team India Celebrates Virat Kohli's 34th Birthday In Australia - WATCH

Indian batting great Virat Kohli turned 34 years old on Saturday, November 5 and wishes have already started pouring in from all across the world. The right-handed batter is currently in Australia with the national side for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022. Kohli celebrated his 34th birthday with his Indian teammates. The BCCI shared a video on its official Twitter handle, where Kohli along with Team India's mental conditioning coach Paddy Upton can be seen cutting cakes.

Upton, who is also celebrating his birthday today, was seen cutting the cake with Kohli in the presence of Indian players and support staff. Upton turned 54 years old on Saturday. "Birthday celebrations ON in Australia. Happy birthday @imVkohli & @PaddyUpton1," the BCCI wrote in the caption of the post.

Anushka Sharma extends wishes to Kohli

A ton of wishes poured in for Kohli on his 34th birthday. Amongst those who wished him is his wife Anushka Sharma. The Bollywood actress penned a heartfelt note alongside a series of photos that showed Kohli's goofy side. "It’s your Birthday my love, so obviously, I chose your best angles and photos for this post. Love you in every state and form and way. @virat.kohli," Anushka wrote in the caption of her post.

Kohli at T20 World Cup 2022

As far as Kohli is concerned, he is currently the highest run-scorer at the ongoing T20 World Cup in Australia. The Delhi-born cricketer has already smashed three half-centuries in the competition. Kohli has scored 220 runs from four matches at an average of 220.00 and with a strike rate of 144.73. Kohli is having a phenomenal campaign with the bat as he has helped India win on multiple occasions in the ongoing tournament.

Kohli will next be seen in action in India's final Super 12 match against Zimbabwe on Sunday, November 6. If India can manage to win the game against Zimbabwe, they will cement their place in the next stage of the tournament. India will advance to the semifinals of the T20 World Cup 2022 with four wins in five matches. India have thus far lost just one match, which was against South Africa on October 30. India have defeated Pakistan, Netherlands, and Bangladesh in the group stage.

Image: Twitter/BCCI

