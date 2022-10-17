T20 World Cup: Top 5 Players With The Best Average In The Shortest Format Of The Game

The T20 World Cup 2022 is already underway with some exciting matches having taken place. Namibia stunned Sri Lanka on the first day by registering a 55-run victory before Scotland registered a monumental victory over two-time champions West Indies a day after.

T20Is are usually well known to be a format where some big hitting is usually seen by the batsmen. With the World Cup already underway, here is a look at the top five batsmen who have been the most consistent in this format and have the highest averages in the shortest format of the game. Three of the top five players in this list are competing at the T20 World Cup 2022.

Best average in T20Is

Rank Player Nationality Innings Runs Average 1 Mohammad Rizwan Pakistan 62 2460 52.34 2 Devon Conway New Zealand 25 941 52.27 3 Virat Kohli India 101 3712 50.84 4 Manish Pandey India 33 709 44.31 5 Navneet Singh Dhaliwal Canada 22 748 44.00

T20 World Cup 2022 Round 1 full schedule

Date Venue Match Time (IST) October 16 Kardinia Park, Geelong Sri Lanka vs Namibia 9:30 AM October 16 Kardinia Park, Geelong UAE vs Netherlands 1:30 PM October 17 Bellerive Oval, Hobart West Indies vs Scotland 9:30 AM October 17 Bellerive Oval, Hobart Zimbabwe vs Ireland 1:30 PM October 18 Kardinia Park, Geelong Namibia vs Netherland 9:30 AM October 18 Kardinia Park, Geelong Sri Lanka vs UAE 1:30 PM October 19 Bellerive Oval, Hobart Scotland vs Ireland 9:30 AM October 19 Bellerive Oval, Hobart West Indies vs Zimbabwe 1:30 PM October 20 Kardinia Park, Geelong Netherlands vs Sri Lanka 9:30 AM October 20 Kardinia Park, Geelong Namibia vs UAE 1:30 PM October 21 Bellerive Oval, Hobart Ireland vs West Indies 9:30 AM October 21 Bellerive Oval, Hobart Scotland vs Zimbabwe 1:30 pm

How to watch T20 World Cup 2022 live in India?

Fans in India wondering how to watch the T20 World Cup 2022 live can tune in to the Star Sports Network, which has the official broadcasting rights in the country. As for the live stream of the games, fans can tune in to the Disney+ Hotstar app.