T20 World Cup: Top 5 Players With The Best Average In The Shortest Format Of The Game

Here is a look at the top five batsmen who have been the most consistent in T20Is and have the highest averages in the shortest format of the game.

World Cup T20

The T20 World Cup 2022 is already underway with some exciting matches having taken place. Namibia stunned Sri Lanka on the first day by registering a 55-run victory before Scotland registered a monumental victory over two-time champions West Indies a day after.

T20Is are usually well known to be a format where some big hitting is usually seen by the batsmen. With the World Cup already underway, here is a look at the top five batsmen who have been the most consistent in this format and have the highest averages in the shortest format of the game. Three of the top five players in this list are competing at the T20 World Cup 2022.

Best average in T20Is

Rank

Player

 Nationality Innings Runs Average
1

Mohammad Rizwan

 Pakistan

62

2460

 52.34
2 Devon Conway New Zealand 25 941

52.27
3 Virat Kohli India 101 3712

50.84
4 Manish Pandey India

33

709

44.31
5

Navneet Singh Dhaliwal

 Canada 22 748 44.00

T20 World Cup 2022 Round 1 full schedule

Date

 Venue Match

Time (IST)

October 16

 Kardinia Park, Geelong Sri Lanka vs Namibia

9:30 AM

October 16

 Kardinia Park, Geelong UAE vs Netherlands

1:30 PM

October 17

 Bellerive Oval, Hobart West Indies vs Scotland

9:30 AM

October 17

 Bellerive Oval, Hobart Zimbabwe vs Ireland

1:30 PM

October 18

 Kardinia Park, Geelong

Namibia vs Netherland

9:30 AM

October 18

 Kardinia Park, Geelong

Sri Lanka vs UAE

1:30 PM

October 19

 Bellerive Oval, Hobart Scotland vs Ireland

9:30 AM

 

October 19

 Bellerive Oval, Hobart West Indies vs Zimbabwe

1:30 PM

October 20

 Kardinia Park, Geelong

Netherlands vs Sri Lanka

9:30 AM

October 20

 Kardinia Park, Geelong Namibia vs UAE

1:30 PM

October 21

Bellerive Oval, Hobart

 Ireland vs West Indies

9:30 AM

October 21

Bellerive Oval, Hobart

Scotland vs Zimbabwe

1:30 pm

 

How to watch T20 World Cup 2022 live in India?

Fans in India wondering how to watch the T20 World Cup 2022 live can tune in to the Star Sports Network, which has the official broadcasting rights in the country. As for the live stream of the games, fans can tune in to the Disney+ Hotstar app.

