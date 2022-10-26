T20 World Cup: Twitter Goes Into Meltdown As Ireland Pull Off Stunning Heist Vs England

The Ireland cricket team on Wednesday caused a major upset in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup defeating England in the Super 12 match. The match which took place in Melbourne saw Ireland winning the contest by 5 runs under the Duckworth Lewis method after rain halted the play. This was the second match in the ongoing T20 World Cup which was troubled by the rain. Earlier on Monday, the match between South Africa and Zimbabwe played in Hobart was called off due to rain

The cricket world reacts to Ireland's victory over England

After dominating the England bowling attack in the first half of the match, Ireland lost wickets at regular intervals during the final ten overs of their innings. Mark Wood and Liam Livingstone picked up three wickets apiece to restrict Ireland to 157 runs. Defending the target, the Ireland bowlers put up a splendid performance in the first half of the England innings. Jos Buttler's team had lost half of the batting lineup inside the 100 runs making the run chase more difficult.

Moeen Ali hit some lusty blows and looked like taking the attack to the opposition only for rain to come down and halt the match yet again. England were five runs below the par score during the rain interruption as a result of which Ireland won the match and opened their account in the T20 World Cup. Here's what the cricket world had to say about Ireland's stunning win over England.

With some help fro mm rain off course but Ireland beating England by 5 runs. #ENGvIRE pic.twitter.com/rLWFZavf4W — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 26, 2022

England vs Australia was always a huge game. It has just become bigger! — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 26, 2022

Congrats Ireland. Better team on the day #T20WC2022 — Isa Guha (@isaguha) October 26, 2022

Congratulations @cricketireland on a massive victory. Hope England doesn’t say winning through DLS isn’t in the spirit of the game. 😄 #EngvsIRE pic.twitter.com/0S4L5f1ZTi — Amit Mishra (@MishiAmit) October 26, 2022

Group 1's elite toples over to the luck of the three leaf clover! #irevseng #T20worldcup22 — Brad Hogg (@Brad_Hogg) October 26, 2022

Ireland vs England match highlights

The last time Ireland had beaten England was during the 2011 World Cup in India. Ireland riding on now retired Kevin O'Brien's century had defeated England by 3 wickets. In that match O'Brien scored the fastest century in World Cup history, reaching the three-figure mark in just 50 balls helping his team to surpass England's total of 327.



Coming to the latest match, England after winning the toss decided to field first. England pacer Mark Wood dismissed Paul Stirling for just 14 runs before Ireland skipper Andy Balbirnie and wicketkeeper Lorcan Tucker brought the innings back on track with a vital partnership. Balbirnie completed his half-century but was eventually dismissed for 62 runs by Liam Livingstone. Tucker was out for 34 runs after which England pulled things back picking up quick wickets.

Chasing 158, Ireland bowlers bowled brilliantly to reduce England to 105-5 after 14.3 overs, which was five runs below the DLS par score of 110. Moeen Ali with the help of three boundaries and a six got himself going but the rain did not allow the game to start before the cut-off time handing Ireland the win. Josh Little bowled a brilliant spell conceding just 16 runs and picking up 2 wickets.