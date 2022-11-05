T20 World Cup: What Is Net Run Rate? How Is It Calculated In Points Table? Rules Explained

The Net Run Rate (NRR) has become a deciding factor for teams in the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022, where multiple sides have ended the group stage on equal points. Teams that are level on points will now have to rely on their NRR to advance to the next stage of the competition. In this article, we will try to explain how the NRR works and how it is calculated for teams in a tournament.

What is Net Run Rate?

The average runs scored per over by the team in each game of the tournament divided by the total overs faced is subtracted from the average runs conceded per over in each game divided by the total overs bowled. This gives the Net Run Rate of the team. When computing NRR, it is assumed that a team has played its allotted number of overs even if it is bowled out inside of 20 overs considering it's a T20 match.

How to calculate NRR?

NRR = Totals runs scored by the team/total overs faced - Totals runs conceded by the team/total overs bowled. For example: If a team has scored 500 runs in the tournament and has faced 80 overs and conceded 455 runs and bowled 76 overs then (500/80 = 6.25) - (455/76 = 5.98). The NRR for the team will be +0.27.

India's NRR is currently +0.730

India has played four matches in the tournament thus far and has scored a total of 622 runs in 76 overs. India has conceded 564 runs and has bowled 75.4 overs.

India's NRR: (622/76 = 8.18) - (564/75.4 = 7.45) = 0.730.

Australia knocked out due to inferior NRR

The Australia cricket team have been sent packing by arch-rivals England as they had an inferior NRR compared to the English side after their heavy defeat to New Zealand in the opening match of the T20 World Cup.

ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022: Points Table

Group 1

S. No. Teams M W L N/R NRR PTS 1 New Zealand 5 3 1 1 +2.113 7 2 England 5 3 1 1 +0.473 7 3 Australia 5 3 1 1 -0.173 7 4 Sri Lanka 5 2 3 0 -0.422 4 5 Ireland 5 1 3 1 -1.615 3 6 Afghanistan 5 0 3 2 -0.571 2

Group 2

S. No. Teams M W L N/R NRR PTS 1 India 4 3 1 0 +0.730 6 2 South Africa 4 2 1 1 +1.441 5 3 Pakistan 4 2 2 0 +1.117 4 4 Bangladesh 4 2 2 0 -1.276 4 5 Zimbabwe 4 1 2 1 -0.313 3 6 Netherlands 4 1 3 0 -1.233 2

Image: Twitter/BCCI