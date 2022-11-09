T20 World Cup: Which Two Teams Will Reach The Final If Both Semi-finals Are Washed Out?

The knockout stage of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 will kick off on November 9 with the first semi-final between New Zealand and Pakistan at the Sydney Cricket Ground. India and England will then lock horns in the second semi-final at the Adelaide Oval on November 10. The cricket world is currently gearing up to witness the much-anticipated semi-final fixtures, which will decide the two teams who will advance into the T20 World Cup 2022 final.

Amid all the high expectations, cricket fans around the world are worried about the rain factor in Australia before the semi-finals begin. It is pertinent to mention that several Super 12 matches in the ongoing edition of the tournament were cancelled due to heavy showers. While ICC didn’t allot any reserve days for the Super 12 stage games, the governing body has fortunately allocated reserve days for the semi-finals.

Will India advance into T20 WC 2022 final if both semi-finals are washed out?

In case it continues to rain even on the reserve day and the matches keep getting suspended, ICC’s rule book states that the teams with the maximum points in their respective groups will earn automatic qualification for the final. If it continues to rain during the reserve day, New Zealand and India will go on to fight for the prestigious World Cup title in the summit clash. While New Zealand topped Group 1 with three wins, a loss, and a no-result with seven points, India finished as the Group 2 winners with four wins.

Meanwhile, as per ICC, a maximum of 10 overs are required to be bowled during the semi-final or final to get results of a match. In case it rains on the day of the final and its reserve day. Both finalists will end up as joint winners of the year and will share the title. The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 final will be played at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on November 13.

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022: Knockout stage schedule