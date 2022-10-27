T20 World Cup: Will Rain Wreak Havoc In Sydney When India Take On Minnows Netherlands?

Team India is all set to clash against Netherlands in the Group 1 matchup of ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022’s Super 12 stage on Thursday. The Rohit Sharma-led team conquered 90,000 spectators+ at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Sunday with a four-wicket win against arch-rivals Pakistan. The Men In Blue now head to the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) for the first time in the ongoing edition of the World Cup to lock horns against the Dutch side.

Meanwhile, the rain gods decided to not affect India vs Pakistan match on October 23, despite heavy showers in the days leading up to the game, alongside strong predictions of rain on matchday. While India head to Sydney for the second Super 12 stage match, the predictions of rain are less stronger than the previous game in Melbourne. However, showers have been predicted, early in the day.

The India vs Netherlands match is scheduled to begin at 6 PM local time and 12:30 PM IST. As per the Australian Government Bureau of Meteorology, there are medium chances i.e. 40% chances of precipitation during the match. A statement on the government website said, there will be a 40% chance of rain in the afternoon and early morning. There is the possibility of severe thunderstorms in the afternoon and early morning as well, with light winds expected to be at 15 to 20 km/h in the early afternoon and then become light in the late afternoon.

India captain Rohit Sharma chases consecutive Super 12 wins at T20 World Cup

Heading into the match, skipper Rohit will be hoping to lead India to another victory and solidify their chances of reaching the semi-finals. Former captain Virat Kohli starred for India in Sunday’s four-wicket win against Pakistan with a knock of 82 unbeaten runs in 53 balls, which is also being seen as his best-ever T20I knock. Hardik Pandya stitched a 113-run stand with Kohli for the fifth wicket to successfully chase 160 runs, after clinching figures of 3/30 in the first innings.

India will now face the Netherlands in Sydney, before travelling to Perth for the match against South Africa. The Men in Blue will then face Bangladesh in Adelaide in their penultimate Super 12 game. India will face Zimbabwe in their last league game in the MCG on November 6.

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022, India vs Netherlands: Full Squads

India: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammad Shami. Standby Players: Mohammed Siraj, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, Shardul Thakur.

Netherlands: Scott Edwards (c), Colin Ackermann, Shariz Ahmad, Logan van Beek, Tom Cooper, Brandon Glover, Timm van der Gugten, Fred Klaassen, Bas de Leede, Paul van Meekeren, Roelof van der Merwe, Stephan Myburgh, Teja Nidamanuru, Max O’Dowd, Tim Pringle, Vikram Singh.