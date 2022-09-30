Jasprit Bumrah became the biggest talking point for the Indian cricket community after BCCI ruled the pacer out of the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022. Earlier on Wednesday, Bumrah sat out of the playing XI for the 1st T20I against South Africa as skipper Rohit Sharma said he had some back issues. Later on Friday, BCCI announced that Mohammed Siraj will replace Bumrah in the T20I squad against the Proteas.

“Bumrah has sustained a back injury and is currently under the supervision of the BCCI Medical Team,” BCCI’s statement read. While Siraj has been called up for the remaining two T20Is against South Africa, Bumrah is reportedly set to miss the T20 World Cup as well. However, BCCI is yet to announce Bumrah’s replacement in India’s 15-member squad for the upcoming edition of the T20 World Cup.

Twitter suggests Virat Kohli as the perfect bowler to replace injured Jasprit Bumrah

While Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj are understood to be in the race to make it to the squad, few cricket enthusiasts seem to have a different opinion on Twitter. On a funny note, Twitter users have thrown up several interesting names as the replacement for Bumrah and someone who can fix India’s death bowling woes. A Twitter user shared a video of star batter Virat Kohli mimicking Bumrah’s bowling style with the caption, “Jasprit Bumrah out of T20 World Cup with back stress fracture: BCCI sources. But we have kohli as well!”.

Jasprit Bumrah out of T20 World Cup with back stress fracture: BCCI sources



But we have kohli as well! pic.twitter.com/Ik5BgGrxUQ — Gk (@ggk____) September 29, 2022

At the same time, a fan hilariously shared a video of Bollywood superstar Bobby Deol bowling in the Celebrity Cricket League and said he is the man to replace Bumrah. “I know who can replace Bumrah,” the fan wrote on Twitter. “Only This guy can replace Bumrah,” another fan said.

I know who can replace Bumrah pic.twitter.com/XielNA2v91 — Sudhanshu' (@whoshud) September 29, 2022

Only This guy can replace Bumrah 💪 pic.twitter.com/Tg6KU9Qbyv — Faizan Wani (@_Caged_) September 29, 2022

Meanwhile, another Twitter user shared the video of former India cricketer Suresh Raina defending 12 runs in the last over for Chennai Super Kings in the Champions League Twenty20. The fan said Raina would be the perfect death bowler for the upcoming World Cup. “I heard we need a death bowler for T20 World Cup,” the fan wrote while sharing the video. Fans also mentioned Akshay Kumar's character Kali, from the movie Patiala House as the replacement for Bumrah.

I heard we need a death bowler for T20 World Cup@ImRaina #Raina pic.twitter.com/7gz8RlhrFl — DJ (@dhruvjoshi__25) September 29, 2022