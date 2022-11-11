Venkatesh Prasad Says 'ignoring' Indian Player Was A 'vital Factor' In Defeat To England

India's journey at the T20 World Cup ended with a huge disappointment after being crushed by England in the second semi-final on Thursday, November 10th. England won the match by 10 wickets thanks to smashing innings from the opening pair of Alex Hales and skipper Jos Buttler. Following the defeat lot of fingers have been raised over team selection and former India cricketer Venkatesh Prasad did not hold back while sharing thoughts on team selection.

T20 World Cup: Venkatesh Prasad unhappy over Yuzvendra Chahal's non-inclusion

Rohit Sharma named an unchanged playing XI for the semi-final clash against England which meant Yuzvendra Chahal continued to warm the bench. The leggie failed to play even a single match during the entire tournament. Prasad in his tweet pointed out that not playing Yuzvendra Chahal in the semi-final turned out to be the major factor between Team India's victory and loss. The Indian team preferred to go ahead with the likes of Ravichandran Ashwin and Axar Patel over Chahal. Prasad tweeted, "We are all more intelligent in hindsight. But it was so evident that wrist spinners will do very well in Adelaide. And India were not great in their selection and ignoring Chahal turned out to be a very vital factor. England deserved winners,".

We are all more intelligent in hindsight. But it was so evident that wrist spinners will do very well in Adelaide. And India were not great in their selection and ignoring Chahal turnned out to be a very vital factor . England deserved winners #INDvsENG — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) November 10, 2022

Recap of the India vs England match

Team India after losing the toss was asked to bat first by England skipper Jos Buttler. England started brilliantly with India losing KL Rahul early. The vice-captain was caught behind for 5 runs. Team India skipper Rohit Sharma has been struggling for form throughout the tournament and he continued to do so scoring 27 runs off 28 balls which included four boundaries. Following the dismissal of both the openers the turning point came when in-form Suryakumar Yadav was dismissed by Adil Rashid in the 12th over. India batter could only score 14 runs off 10 balls.

However, Virat Kohli held the innings together at one end and also completed his fourth half-century of the tournament. He brought up his half-century off 39 balls. Kohli was supported by Hardik Pandya as the duo stitched together a crucial 61-run stand for the fourth wicket. After Kohli's dismissal, Pandya took centre stage and sent the England bowlers for a leather hunt smashing 47 runs in the last three overs. The all-rounder hit four fours and five sixes, reaching his half-century off only 29 balls taking India to a fighting total. However, the hopes of entering the final ended with England managing to chase down the target courtesy of half-centuries from Hales and Buttler.